Hastings' Deluxe Bingo Club to reopen

By Jeremy Godden
Contributor
Published 7th Nov 2024, 14:23 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 14:32 BST
The Deluxe Bingo Club and Gaming Centre currently open on the ground floor of the iconic De-luxe Building at Pelham Place is relaunching the Bingo Club.

From Friday, December 6, Bingo will return to the ground floor with a smaller scale bingo club being installed.

Linked Bingo will be called from 10am until 11pm every day; with National Game tickets on sale for the 2pm and 8pm Big Jackpot Games.

Afternoon and Evening sessions will bring all the fun of the Bingo in house every day – guaranteeing £1000s to be won at the Deluxe.

Deluxe Bingo Prior to Closureplaceholder image
Deluxe Bingo Prior to Closure

Jeremy Godden, Director of The Godden Gaming Organisation comments, “We are working towards Easter 2025 to fully relaunch Sussex’s Premier Bingo Venue. In the meantime, visit us to enjoy your Bingo in our ground floor bingo and slots lounge, or visit Palace Amusements at White Rock for more Casino Slots.”

