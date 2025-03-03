Hastings & District Anglo-French Club: presentation from a long-standing member

A local club for all lovers of France, its language, culture, history and landscape.

Our presentation last week was from one of our longest-standing members, Roger, who related his early life experiences in the hospitality industry. Inspired from living in his grandmother's historic Lincolnshire guest house and recalling some of the county's speciality dishes (including Pig's Fry and Plum Bread), he enrolled at London's famous Westminster Technical College in 1956. One of his first memories was of peeling carrots under the watchful eye of a French tutor - who promptly declared the result as awful and threw them all into the soup pot!

With several of the tutors speaking limited English and chatting to each other in French, it was a challenging time to learn the trade. Only later did it come to light that one of his tutors had been chef to the then Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, later Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. A term spent at Kensington's famous Hyde Park Hotel enabled Roger to see the trade in a different light - even though he was forbidden to earn any wages or accept a tip! Having successfully completed his college training, he was promptly conscripted to a 2-year stint in the Royal Air Force's catering corps in 1960. Little wonder that he named his talk 'In at the deep end'!

Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, 11 March when we shall learn about the history of Clocks and Watches, with particular anecdotes focussed on France. Our club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 2.30 pm, at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards.

We welcome all Francophiles and French speaking nationals. There is wheelchair access to the hall and free parking nearby. More information can be found on our website www.hastingsanglofrench club.com and on our Facebook page, Hastings Anglo French Club.