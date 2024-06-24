Hastings Lions 55th Charter
The club, which forms part of the Lions Club International, offers support to the most vulnerable within our local communities.
During the past municipal year the Hastings Club has donated £42,472.00 to local good causes, funding projects, community initiatives and individuals in need.
Outgoing President Dave Luck said: "It's been an honour and a privilege to serve as Lions President for the past municipal year, but it is now time to hand the reigns over to the new President Hayley Luck."
Hastings President for 2024-25 said: "I'm delighted to take on the role of President and will continue the important work that Lions undertake across our Borough, supporting the vulnerable, helping with our practical assistance to ensure that we continue to add value to the community. "
Special guests included Lions South East Regional Chairman Paul Webb, Lions Zone Chairman Roger Bluff, members from the Lions Club of Le Tourquet Paris Plage in France and Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean who also takes on the role of First Vice President of Hastings Lions
