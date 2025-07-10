Hastings Lions donate £1,000 to the Baton Of Hope

Hastings Lions CIO donated £1,000 to the Baton of Hope charity.

Hastings Lions CIO President and Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean visited the Baton of Hope charity to meet volunteers and present a £1,000 donation from the Lions Club of Hastings towards the Baton Of Hope UK Tour when the Baton itself will be visiting Hastings on 23rd September.

The Baton of Hope is a symbol of hope for those who are experiencing dark days and need to find the light, it also promotes the importance of suicide awareness and suicide prevention whilst paying tribute to those that were unable to be supported in their time of need.

The Baton of Hope will be visiting 20 locations around the United Kingdom and as part of the tour the Baton itself will be in Hastings on Tuesday 23rd September.

There are 48 Baton bearers all of whom have a story to tell and have been chosen to carry the Baton around the Borough of Hastings and St. Leonard's on sea starting off at Hastings Castle and travelling around Hastings and St. Leonard's finishing at The Stade in the Old Town for a large celebratory event.

Platinum Champion and Lions President Lord Brett McLean said " Hastings Lions were delighted to donate £1,000 to such a special charity that is offering support and hope to those in need, it is especially fitting given the fact that this week is International Lions Club Mental Health Awareness Week where Lions who are Local Individuals Offering Needed Support are about in their communities offering support to those experiencing difficulty.

Both Hastings Lions CIO and The Baton of Hope charity have Facebook pages which show information about how to donate to the Baton of Hope charity and how you can get involved with either the Baton of Hope or Hastings Lions CIO.