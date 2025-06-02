Hastings Lions donate £25,000 to the KSS Air Ambulance

Hastings Lions Club CIO presented the Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance charity with a cheque for £25,000 which represented match funding from South East Lions 105SE who had also raised £25,000 so that the organisation could purchase a new Volvo EC90 rapid response vehicle.

The Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance has three AW169 helicopters and four Volvo EC90 rapid response vehicles in its current fleet.

Over the past 12 months the organisation had 3,328 missions to attend and provided emergency support and critical care to 1,930 patients.

The organisation costs around £56,000 a day to operate and is heavily reliant on public donations.

The charity does not form part of the NHS and it's annual costs are £20,400,000 of which 80% is through public donations and legacies.

Hayley Luck the current President of Hastings Lions said " We may be a small club but we achieve great things. In the past 12 months we have donated just over £59,000 to local community projects and to individuals so that we can improve the quality of their lives.

First Vice President and Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " Lions are Local Individuals Offering Needed Support, where there is a need there is a Lion, all Lions take pride in their communities. "

The presentation also had in attendance the South East Lions District Governor Steve Carly, Regional Chairman Paul Webb, Zone Chairman Roger Bluff and Past Mayor of Hastings Councillor Judy Rogers.

The Lions meet on the second Tuesday of the month from 7pm at the Greensleeves operated Grosvenor House in St Leonard's on Sea.

For further information please contact the Hastings Lions Facebook or Instagram pages.

1 . Contributed Lions Club officers and members pictured with the new rapid response vehicle Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The new Lions Club funded rapid response vehicle Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Lions with the £25,000 cheque which made it possible to purchase the new rapid response vehicle. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Paramedic Stu Plumbley from the Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance Photo: Submitted