Hastings Lions £5,000 donation to Scout Group
Hastings Lions Club CIO President Hayley Luck, Chairman of the Community Service's Committee Dave Luck and member Debbie Dando visited the 3rd Hastings Scout Group to present the organisations Group Lead Volunteer Jo Richardson with a cheque for £5,000.
The group of 22 Scouts are hoping to visit the Scout Jamboree in February next year which will be held at Kandersteg International Scout Centre in Switzerland.
Hastings President Hayley Luck said " Hastings Lions are pleased to support this group of 22 young citizens and we wish them a fun filled and exciting experience and the opportunity to build long lasting friendships with their international peers."
