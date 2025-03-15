Hastings Morrisons Community Champions give to HUG

Morrisons Community Champion Davina Pennington very kindly donated a selection of breakfast essentials to the Homelessness Unity Group ( HUG project).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrisons Hastings very kindly donated a selection of breakfast essentials to the Homelessness Unity Group which included items such us teabags, coffee, long life milk and baked beans.

The HUG Project offers a complimentary breakfast to those that are living on the street, placed in temporary accommodation or of whom are socially isolated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project operates from. St. Barnabas Church in Sea Road, Bexhill on sea every Monday and Thursday mornings from 8.15am to 11.15am and most Saturday afternoon's between 3pm and 5pm.

Morrisons Community Champion Davina Pennington with RVS Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean who delivered the donation to the HUG Project

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " It's these kind of donations that are gratefully received as they are shared between all the guests that attend the weekly sessions.

The guests at HUG will enjoy these essentials and we are extremely grateful to Morrisons for their kind support.