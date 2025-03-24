Hastings Museum to join in Railway 200 Celebrations

Hastings Museum & Art Gallery is joining in the national Railway 200 celebrations by installing an exhibition of local railway exhibits, dating back to the arrival of the railways in Hastings in the mid-19th century.

Some of the exhibits are from the museum’s own collection, supplemented by items from the personal collection of local railway enthusiast Kevin Boorman.

Kevin said: “I’ve built up quite a collection of local railway items over the years, the oldest dating back to 1849. This year the 200th anniversary of the modern railway is being celebrated (the Stockton and Darlington opened in 1825) and events are taking place across the country.

“I’m a volunteer director of the Southeastern Communities Rail Partnership and we are encouraging local communities to celebrate Railway 200, so I’m very pleased to lend some of my collection to Hastings Museum and Art Gallery so that it can be enjoyed by others.”

Kevin Boorman with a Hastings ‘totem’ (1950s/10960s station sign) from his collection

Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of Hastings Borough Council and lead councillor for culture and tourism, added: “The railways have played a pivotal role in the development of Hastings as a major seaside resort, and more recently as a place for commuters to live. I am delighted that we can contribute to the national Railway 200 celebrations by using items from our own collection and working with Kevin to show some of his personal collection too.”

The exhibition opens at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery on Wednesday 2 April and runs until Sunday 29 June.