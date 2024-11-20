Hastings Platinum Champion attends 1st GEM Labour Luncheon
A special lunch club has been created for the over 50's who find themselves isolated as a result of a number of factors including retirement, bereavement or cultural nationalities.
The lunch club is operated by volunteers who cook and prepare donated food.
Members are mainly from various ethnic backgrounds and the event is designed to allow participants the opportunity to chat, relax and taste cuisines from their native countries.
The club operates every 2 weeks in the communal lounge based at the Royal Terrace Sheltered Housing Scheme in St Leonard's on Sea and is open to everyone over 50.
The next session will be held on the 3rd December offering attendees Trini food whilst the following session will be held on the 17th December offering authentic Chinese cuisine.
Lord Brett McLean said " I was delighted to attend the GEM Labour first ever luncheon and can clearly see the merit behind such a wonderful scheme that will add value to many peoples lives and offer them great company and great food especially from the ethnic minority groups, having a different native cuisine every session will be educational as well as enjoyable for attendees."