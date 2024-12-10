Hastings Platinum Champion presents charity cheques
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean in his role as President of Bexhill Furry Friends distributed cheques to the value of £900 from monies raised by Bexhill Furry Friends.
Momies we're distributed to The Brownbread Horse Rescue Centre, Happy Paws Puppy Rescue, The Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary and the Homelessness Unity Group (HUG Project).
The cheque presentation marked the final duty of Bexhill Furry Friends before their affiliation with the Eastbourne based Canine Concern charity.
Brett said " The volunteers have worked hard throughout the year raising much needed funds to benefit fellow charities supporting the equestrian, dog and homeless sectors.
Tony Smith from Brownbread Horse Rescue who doubles as a Coronation Champion said " We are extremely grateful to Bexhill Furry Friends for their generous donation. "
Lisa Smart from Happy Paws Puppy Rescue said " We rehome around 300 dogs a year and so this donation will be of great benefit to the charity."
Bell from HUG said " We are very grateful to the Furry Friends organisation for their kind donation which will be used to purchase breakfasts goods for our homeless safe space sessions."
Following the cheque presentation the delegation visited the Morrisons Cafe for a Christmas lunch to pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of the volunteers serving the various charities.
Lord Brett McLean said " We must thank Morrisons and their Community Champion Davina Pennington for her kindness, great food and great service."