Hastings Platinum Champion supports the One Million Minutes Campaign
The One Million Minutes campaign is an annual campaign initiated by the Royal Voluntary Service with the support of an array of partners including ITV's This Morning programme.
The campaign is designed as a nationwide initiative asking people to donate their time rather than money and has so far seen more than 672,000,000 Minutes pledged to charities up and down the country to charities looking for volunteers to connect with who feel socially isolated due to a number of reasons including retirement, bereavement and mental health problems.
As part of the one Million Minutes campaign Lord Brett McLean visited Morrisons in Hastings who very kindly donated a number of breakfast based items to the Homelessness Unity Group based in Bexhill which offers a free breakfast twice a week to homeless and socially isolated people on a Monday and Thursday morning at St. Barnabas Church in Bexhill from 8.15am to 11.15am weekly and most Saturday afternoon's for 2 hours where those who need social integration can come and enjoy a free lunch and more importantly a chat.