Hastings stalwart Peter Pragnell remembered

It's with huge sadness that we learned this week of the sudden death of Peter Pragnell. He was an ever present figure on the local Hastings political scene and of course further afield with his county councillor hat on.

Peter had an immense knowledge of politics, he had studied it at Reading University, and coupled with his astonishing power of memory he was able to persuade and inform those around him who sought his advice. His mild softly spoken temperament and easy going manner was ideal for his constructive participation on many Borough and County Council committees over the years. He also attracted a wide circle of friends, political allies and opponents alike, nobody had a bad word to say about him.

He had suffered from poor health in recent times but whenever he was taken unwell he always bounced back and resumed his daily activities with his customary enthusiasm and as if nothing had happened.

He will be sorely missed in these turbulent times.