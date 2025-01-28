Hastings vigil to protest Taliban oppression of Afghan women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Women’s Rights Network (WRN) East Sussex is holding a silent vigil to stand in solidarity with Afghan women and girls living under the oppressive Taliban regime. The event will take place on Saturday, February 1, at 4:00 PM in Robertson Street, Hastings (outside the former Debenhams). Speakers will voice the testimonies of Afghan women and stand in silent reflection remembering the women and girls in Afghanistan. Everyone is welcome to join.

The Women’s Rights Network’s mission is "to defend the sex-based rights of women" both domestically and internationally.

Specifically, WRN’s Afghanistan Campaign protests against the harsh restrictions faced by Afghan women and girls, including limited access to education, employment and legal protections, as well as the suppression of free speech and public presence, since the Taliban regained power in 2021. The organisation describes these policies as "gender apartheid" and a "fundamental attack on human liberty."

A 13 year-old Afghan girl banned from going to school wrote of the Taliban: “we can’t stand against them because we fear that they will do something wrong with us, because they are so cruel.”

I was a policewoman. Now I beg in the street

A 25-year old educated Afghan woman, now forbidden to work, told WRN “I want the world to know that Afghan girls are resilient and hopeful. We desire the same opportunities as girls everywhere – to learn, grow, and to contribute to our communities; we are voices that need to be heard.”

This silent vigil in Hastings is one of a series of coordinated vigils being held across the UK, building momentum towards a mass vigil in London later this year. The vigils aim to raise awareness of the discrimination faced by Afghan women and girls, ensure they are not forgotten and catalyse action. The WRN urges supporters to contribute by distributing leaflets to spread awareness, writing to local MPs, wearing WRN Afghanistan campaign merchandise, and donating to the charity’s initiatives.

