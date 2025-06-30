Hastings weekend to put focus on cacti and succulents

Don't miss this weekend's events about cacti and succulents at Alexandra Park Greenhouse in Hastings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, July 5, members of the British Cactus and Succulent Society (BCSS) will give growing tips, show and sell plants, and give away seed-growing kits to children.

The show is being organised by the Hastings and Rother Valley branch and the Brighton and Hove branch of the BCSS. It will run alongside the greenhouse’s regular plant sale at the site off St Helens Road, with extended opening hours from 10.30am to 3pm. Admission free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on Sunday, July 6, expert Alan Bromley will give a talk at the greenhouse called Growing Cacti from 10am to 11am. He will be sharing growing advice and fascinating facts about cacti and succulents. Pay what you can, but the suggested donation is £5 via the Eventbrite website.