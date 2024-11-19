Have a green Christmas with Lewes Climate Hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A toy swap, table decoration classes and a new look at gift wrapping -all ideas from the Lewes Climate Hub which help keep the cost and waste of Christmas right down.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hub is launching a season of sustainable Christmas activities and workshops. It starts with a Toy Swap on Saturday, November 23 from12-2pm and everyone is invited to bring pre-loved high-quality toys, games, and children's books to swap with others. If children haven't got toys to swap, they can still come and get something new for Christmas for just 50p.

Dinah Morgan of Lewes Climate Hub said: "A toy swap is a great way of giving unwanted toys a new home - and ease the cost of Christmas for families and care-givers, Don't throw good-quality toys away - swap them!".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following Saturday, November 30 from 11am-3pm, visitors can dropin to the Hub to learn how to make beautiful table decorations fromnatural and recycled materials.

User (UGC) Submitted

"Over 12,500 tonnes of Christmas decorations go to landfill orincineration in the UK each year," said Dinah. "Table decorations madesolely from natural materials like branches and holly can be disposedof in your compost heap - as well as looking (and often smelling!)beautifully seasonal."

Then on Saturday, December 7, there's an opportunity to explore theJapanese art of Furoshiki - cloth gift wrap printed with your owndesign that can be used year after year.

Dinah went on: "It's staggering to think that in the UK alone we use227,000 miles of gift-wrapping paper each year. The amount of wrappingpaper thrown away could reach the moon – equivalent to 238,855 miles!Plus a large proportion of wrapping paper cannot be recycled, as itcontains plastic such as glitter or laminates,.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We think the 1,200-year Japanese approach of reusable cloth wrap willbecome the way to go. It's really fun to make, you can put your ownunique print on it, and it can get shared round families and friendsevery year."

Finally on Saturday, December 14, visitors can escape the festive shopping rush with 'An hour of stillness' facilitated by Jane O’Donnell of Lewes' Unity Centre. Dinah explained: "It's a much needed opportunity to calm and replenish your mind at what can be a really stressful time. Plus you can get to learn some handy calming techniques to help you recharge over the Christmas period.

"We hope the whole 'Green Christmas at the Hub' season is an opportunity to rediscover some of the fun of making things, sharing things and taking a bit of time out for yourself. Which hopefully means a bit less waste, less cost and less stress this Christmastime."

'Green Christmas at the Hub' is being held at Lewes Climate Hub, 32High Street, Lewes BN7 2DL. More at lewesclimatehub.org