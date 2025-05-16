Have your say in Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne’s survey

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has launched her annual summer survey seeking the views of residents across the county.

The Safer In Sussex Survey seeks to understand if residents have experienced crime and looks at what measures would make them feel safer in their communities.

Responses to the survey will help Commissioner Bourne to understand where resources within Sussex Police may be better placed, where increased partnership working could help to drive down local issues and to scrutinise the force on areas requiring improvement.

The survey is open now and will close at 23:00 30th October 2025.

Have your say

Launching the survey, Mrs Bourne said: “As your elected voice within policing the survey helps me understand your concerns and informs how I can effectively hold our Chief Constable to account for the performance of her force.

“Please take a moment to give me your feedback. You can also opt in to being contacted in the future to have a more detailed say in a focus group run by my office.”

You can complete PCC Katy Bourne’s survey here: