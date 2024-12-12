Have your say on Crawley Borough Council budget proposals

Crawley residents are invited to have their say on Crawley Borough Council’s 2025 to 2026 budget proposals by completing an online consultation survey launched today.

Crawley Borough Council is facing exceptional financial challenges due to the high costs of homelessness and temporary accommodation. The council now spends £2 of every £3 of Council Tax to provide temporary accommodation.

This has been compounded by reduction in funding by government, high interest rates, reduction in business rates income and inflationary pressures.

Out of the total Council Tax that residents pay, only 10.55p in every £1 goes to Crawley Borough Council, the rest is made up of payments to West Sussex County Council, the police and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Michael Jones, said: “Like many councils across the country, we’re facing a huge financial challenge. We are having to make tough decisions to protect vital services as best we can and continue to deliver low cost, good quality services for residents and businesses in Crawley.

“We want everyone to have their say and tell us what our plans may mean to you, your family, your community and your business. Your comments will enable us to understand any possible impacts and help us make an informed decision when we come to agree the budget.”

The budget consultation is open for four weeks until January 9, 2025 and can be completed on our consultation page: https://crawley.gov.uk/council-information/how-council-works/consultation