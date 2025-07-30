Have your say on the future of local councils in West Sussex

Residents, businesses, and community groups are being encouraged help shape the future of local government in West Sussex by taking part in a county-wide survey before it closes on Wednesday 13 August. More than 4,500 people have already shared their views but there’s still time to participate, by visiting: www.shapingwestsussex.org.

Launched on 17 July, the joint survey — from Adur District Council, Arun District Council, Chichester District Council, Crawley Borough Council, Horsham District Council, Mid Sussex District Council, West Sussex County Council and Worthing Borough Council — asks people where they live or work, which council services they use, and how they believe local councils should be structured in the future. The feedback will help inform the councils’ response to the Government’s request for proposals on moving to a simpler, single-tier council model, replacing the current two-tier system of county and district or borough councils.

So far, the response has been strong, with thousands already taking part. All councils across West Sussex are working together to ensure that any proposals reflect the views of local people and communities before being submitted to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in September. Once proposals are submitted by 26 September 2025, the Government will begin a formal consultation process. A Government decision on Local Government Reorganisation in West Sussex is expected in Spring 2026.

All West Sussex residents, businesses and local organisations are invited to take part in the survey, which offers a chance to influence how vital services like waste collection, housing, education, and social care are delivered in the future. The councils are especially keen to hear from organisations supporting vulnerable or underrepresented groups. Every voice matters, and this input will help ensure that decisions reflect the needs of everyone in West Sussex. Hard copy and large-print versions of the survey are available at all council receptions and libraries across the county for those who prefer non-digital options.

It’s important to note that this process is about Local Government Reorganisation, which concerns streamlining how services are delivered locally. It is separate from Devolution, which involves transferring powers from central government to new regional Mayoral Authorities.

These changes could affect how residents, businesses and organisations are represented, how decisions are made, and how public money is spent. All opinions matter and everyone is encouraged to have their say by visiting: www.shapingwestsussex.org, or by completing a paper copy, which can be found at local libraries and council offices. The survey closes on Wednesday 13 August at 11:59pm.

To find out more about Devolution and Local Government Reorganisation, please visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/devolution.