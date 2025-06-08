Haywards Heath Arts Festival showcases creativity in the most unlikely of places

With a reputation for bringing art and events to some unusual locations this year is no exception. The annual Festival Art Exhibition provides a truly unique showcase of renowned local artists hosted in the what some will surely feel is a most unlikely venue -Bridee Whyte Funeral Directors located on South Road.

From Monday the 23rd of June a space typically dedicated to reflection and remembrance will transform into an upbeat and striking gallery, displaying works from Wendy Rowark, Iona Moran, James Watson and others. Turning tradition on its head festival organisers hope the unexpected setting will spark curiosity and conversation and possibly dispel a few myths about the funeral trade along the way!

Marion Wilcock of the organising committee adds,

"Art belongs everywhere, and we couldn’t think of a better way to highlight its transformative power than by bringing it into a space where memories and emotions are so deeply felt. We are truly grateful to Brian and Donna (Whyte) who agreed to host not only the Art Exhibition but also our Box Office. Their generosity reflects the strong community spirit in Haywards Heath.”

Haywards Heath Box Office now open. Brian and Donna Whyte, Independent Funeral Directors.

Donna Whyte, co-owner of Bridee Whyte’s stated

"We’re honoured to be part of the festival in such a meaningful way. Our space is designed to be welcoming and reflective, and we believe art plays a vital role in bringing people together. Hosting the exhibition and ticket sales here is a wonderful way to celebrate creativity while supporting the community."

From Saturday, June 21st to Saturday, June 28th, 2025, the Haywards Heath Arts Festival returns for a week-long celebration of creativity, community and culture with charity at its heart. This year’s line-up of events features –

Shrek – The Musical Highlights (21st June) – A special concert-style performance by Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society at Wesley Hall.

Penny Blake (right) of the festivals organising committee with Brian and Donna Whyte

With something to appeal to all ages there’s a lot more going on and all details are to be found on the festivals website at www.haywardsheathartsfestival.co.uk

The festival continues its mission of celebrating local talent, fostering cultural engagement, and making art accessible to all. As with other years the festival will be raising much needed funds for its charity partner. For a second year the Children’s cancer charity ‘Finley’s Touch’ based in Haywards Heath will benefit from the communities kind donations.