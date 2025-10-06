Haywards Heath marks Silver Sunday with heartfelt biscuit deliveries to local care homes

Haywards Heath Town Council proudly celebrated Silver Sunday 2025 by delivering biscuits and warm wishes to every care home in the town, spreading joy and appreciation to older residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silver Sunday, held annually on the first Sunday of October, is a national day dedicated to celebrating older people and tackling loneliness. It was founded in 2012 by Lady Christabel Flight, then a trustee of the Sir Simon Milton Foundation. In 2024, Age UK took over the campaign, expanding its reach and impact.

The initiative encourages communities to host free and fun activities for older people—from tea parties and concerts to fitness sessions and art workshops. In 2024 alone, over 1,300 events were held across the UK, with tens of thousands of participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Haywards Heath Town Council visited 10 care homes across the town, including The Goldbridge Care Home, Martlet Manor, Ashton House, Oakwood Court, Birchwood Grove, Summerlands, Maplehurst, Adelaide House, Bletchingley, and Wellington Care Home. Each home received a special delivery of biscuits, accompanied by a heartfelt letter from the Town Council.

Birchwood Grove care home accepting their Silver Sunday gift

Town Clerk, Steven Trice comments “Silver Sunday is a beautiful reminder that our older residents are the heart of Haywards Heath. Through small gestures like today’s biscuit deliveries, we hope to show how much they are appreciated and never forgotten.”

Silver Sunday is more than a celebration—it’s a movement to ensure older people feel included, connected, and valued. As Lady Flight said: “If we can have a Father’s Day and Mothering Sunday, why not a day for older people?”

For more information, visit silversunday.org.uk.