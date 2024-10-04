Haywards Heath Mayor delivers treat parcels to local care homes for Silver Sunday celebrations!

The Care Homes are delighted with this annual initiative, which started during the Covid lockdown where many Care Homes were isolated, and is part of the Town Council’s ongoing caring for the community initiative that also includes its ‘Leave No One Behind at Christmas’ campaign.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield says: “I have such a wonderful time as Mayor joining many of our local Care Homes in their activities and celebrations throughout the year. This is an important day for our elderly and I am so delighted to be able to hand deliver these yummy treat parcels, which have been put together by the lovely staff at the Town Council, so that the staff and residents in our Care Homes can have a special Silver Sunday celebration.

“Silver Sunday is such a very special national day in the UK, where people of all generations can come together by hosting fun and free activities for older people. It is a day where older people can meet new people, visit new places, try new activities and connect with their local communities and the generations around them. I know that many families and friends visit the Care Homes on Silver Sunday and I thank Haywards Heath Town Council for supporting them and my colleague, Cllr Alison Rees, for helping me deliver the treats around our local care homes.

“The Town Council are always open for our Care Homes should you need any information or guidance on anything. Please do use our service as we continue to strive to serve the people well.

“We wish everyone a lovely Silver Sunday and please make sure you look after your treasured elderly family and friends, and make a special day for them.”

Age UK’s Silver Sunday is a day dedicated to older people which takes place every year in October.

Silver Sunday is a powerful vehicle to draw attention to the problem of loneliness amongst older people. Celebrating the contribution of older people to society, also increases their happiness and wellbeing and presents an opportunity to bring generations together.

Silver Sunday also provides an opportunity for local authorities, charities, community groups and private, voluntary and public organisations to promote what they already do to relieve social isolation and loneliness among older people.

To find out more about Silver Sunday, please visit https://silversunday.org.uk/

Mayor delivers Silver Sunday Treat Parcels to local Care Homes

2 . UGC-Image-432062 Haywards Heath Mayor delivers Silver Sunday Treat Parcels to local Care Homes Photo: Submitted

3 . UGC-Image-432063 Haywards Heath Mayor delivers Silver Sunday Treat Parcels to local Care Homes Photo: Submitted