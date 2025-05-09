Haywards Heath Town Council celebrates 80th Anniversary of VE Day

The day began with a solemn and respectful ceremony at 9:00 AM, featuring the raising of the VE Day Flag at the Town Hall. The ceremony included a special proclamation delivered by David Collins, Haywards Heath’s Royal British Legion’s Branch Vice Chairman, honouring the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought during World War II. The flag-raising ceremony was a poignant reminder of the significance of VE Day and the enduring legacy of those who served.

At 12pm, Town Council Officers, accompanied by West Sussex Fire Service and members of the public, observed the two minutes silence at the War Memorial. A wreath was laid by Town Clerk, Steven Trice, as a mark of honour and respect to those who lost their lives.

The evening festivities began with a vibrant parade that departed from Haywards Heath Town Hall at 5:30 PM. The parade featured a diverse array of participants, including the Burgess Hill Marching Youth, Army Cadets, Royal British Legion, Army Cadets, Scout Groups, Girlguiding Groups, Time 4 Children, Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath, Mid Sussex Older People’s Council, Maplehurst Nursing Home, Lindfield Bonfire Society, Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire Service, families, individuals and dogs! The parade created a nostalgic atmosphere, with participants dressed in patriotic colours and themed attire, as well as uniforms, celebrating victory and community. Parade participants all received a VE Day medal to mark their support of the occasion.

Upon arrival at Victoria Park, attendees were treated to an evening of entertainment. The performances were a highlight of the event, featuring a variety of acts that captivated the audience:

Burgess Hill Marching Youth kicked off the evening with their dynamic marching band performance, setting an energetic tone for the celebrations.

Showcasing a range of artistic talents, was PTC Arts Academy CIC, including theatrical performances that highlighted the creativity and dedication of local youth.

Ariel Company Theatre engaged the audience with their flair and upbeat, well-known songs.

The headline performance of the evening was The Spinettes, a vocal trio who brought a touch of vintage glamour to the evening with their harmonious renditions of classic wartime songs, evoking a sense of nostalgia and celebration as well as current favourites

Serving as the compere for the evening, Paul Stanworth kept the crowd entertained with his engaging commentary and lively interactions, ensuring a seamless flow of events. Attendees were even treated to a selection of songs from British Singers as Paul took to the stage during The Spinettes interval.

Food vendors, a licensed bar, rides, games, and crown colouring activities ensured there was something for everyone to enjoy, making the event a true community celebration.

The highlight of the evening was the lighting of the beacon at 9:30 PM, symbolising hope and unity. The beacon was lit by Lindfield Bonfire Society, who also provided great assistance in organising the parade. This was followed by heartfelt renditions of the National Anthem and "I Vow to Thee, My Country," bringing the community together in a moment of reflection and pride.

Earlier in the day, The Bay Tree Cafe hosted a free tea party for the over 60s, offering light refreshments and entertainment. This event, organised in collaboration with The Orchards Shopping Centre, provided a warm and welcoming environment for the elderly members of the community.

A Town Council spokes person comments ‘It was spectacular to see the community celebrating such a poignant event. Seeing the parade making its way to the park was really quite special. The day was a true celebration, whilst honouring those who unfortunately lost their lives. Haywards Heath knows how to mark a momentous occasion!’.

Haywards Heath Town Council extends its gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and volunteers who made this event possible. Special thanks to P & S Gallagher for their generous sponsorship. The Town Council also asks for residents to share their photos of the occasion, either via email, or their social media channels - @HHTCNews.

For more information about the event and future community activities, please visit Haywards Heath Town Council's website https://www.haywardsheath.gov.uk/ or contact us at [email protected].

1 . Contributed The Spinettes Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Even dogs got involved in the celebrations! Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Spinettes Photo: Submitted