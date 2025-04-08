Haywards Heath veterans celebrate one hundred years of service
Sunday 6th April 2025 was the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Royal British Legion’s Haywards Heath Branch.
Members of the Branch marked the event with the unveiling of a commemorative stone plaque in the centre of Haywards Heath, at the Orchards Shopping Centre.
Present at the ceremony were Branch President Charles Solomon, Chairman Daniel Kington, Vice-chairman David Collins, BEM, committee members Debbie Philpott, Peter Rolfe, Bob Cameron and other Branch members.
Chairman Mr Kington who remarked on the history of the Branch, recalling that since it’s formation in the aftermath of the a Great War, it had faithfully served the armed forces community without a break throughout the Great Depression, the Second World War the winters of 1947 and 1963 and, more recently the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Although early records are patchy, by scouring minute books and Mid-Sussex Times articles online, the Branch calculated that, adjusted for inflation, it has raised somewhere in the region of £2.5 million from among the citizens of Haywards Heath for the British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal.
Thanking the management team at The Orchards for helping to Mount the plaque in a prominent location where it will be seen by many, Daniel continued: “This is an amazing milestone for our Branch. As other Legion branches close with the decline in the number of veterans, despite our own smaller numbers, our Branch continues to be more successful at fundraising activities and welfare work than at any time since it’s foundation. This is thanks to the generosity and support of the residents of Hayward Heath combined with the selfless hard work and comradeship of countless Branch members and officials across ten decades.“
The Branch can count a number of famous war heroes amongst its past members including “Chindit” Brigadier Mike Calvert.
The plaque was unveiled by Branch President and former Royal Fusilier, Mr Charles Solomon.