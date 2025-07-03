Heathfield Community College student is named runner-up in the Sussex Speak Out Challenge final

Trevaughn’s speech, titled “From Silence to Strength”, captivated the audience and judges alike. Drawing on his own experiences of exclusion and discrimination as a Black, adopted young person, Trevaughn spoke movingly about the pain of being left out and the courage it takes to speak up. He highlighted how silence in the face of injustice can be just as harmful as words of hate, and urged everyone to choose kindness, embrace diversity, and stand up for others.

Key themes from Trevaughn’s speech included the power of diversity, the importance of inclusion, and the responsibility each of us has to speak out against discrimination. He reminded the audience that you don’t have to share someone’s background to stand up for their rights, you just have to care.

Trevaughn’s journey to the final was supported every step of the way by his two dads, Scott and Jourdan, whose encouragement and pride were clear to all who attended. Their support, along with the nurturing environment at Heathfield Community College, helped Trevaughn turn his story of feeling unseen into one of strength and hope.

Councillor Bella Sankey, the current Mayor of Brighton & Hove, praised all eleven finalists for their courage and eloquence, noting how events like the Speak Out Challenge empower young people to become leaders and changemakers in their communities.