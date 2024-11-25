Heathfield Town News

Heathfield’s Christmas Lights have been switched on and a fun new Postbox topper, adorns the Post box in Station Road; bringing with it a touch of festive magic to the town Created in aid of Hailsham (Heathfield) Foodbank, details and information can be found below. Tracy had a friend helping to put the finishing touches to this topper in time for the Christmas Lights switch on last Friday (22nd)

If you enjoy this topper, please consider making a donation so that Hailsham (Heathfield) Foodbank can continue to help local people in crisis. A Collection of Tracy’s Post-box toppers as well as many trees representing clubs and societies in Heathfield and Surrounding areas can be viewed at The Union Church (see below) Don’t forget Heathfield’s Post Box Toppers 2025 Calendar is available direct from Tracy Williams via Facebook cost £15.99.

Heathfield’s Annual Christmas Tree Festival has begun and runs until Sunday 1st December, at the Union Church, Station Road. This glorious display of Christmas trees from local groups, charities and organisations is open for public viewing until Friday 29th 10am until 4pm, refreshments available during these times. Special events taking place during the week include: Saturday 30th November Kit Wilson Fun Day 10am – 2pm and Cake and Wine Club Choir concert 7pm and on Sunday 1st Dec Closing Carol Service at 4pm.

Warbleton Band Concert. Our next event is our ever, popular Christmas concert on Sunday 1st December at 2pm, State Hall, Heathfield TN21 8LD. Tickets cost £7 on the door. Come and join us for some great music including some festive favourites, suitable for all the family, plus a few carols to sing along to. Raffle and refreshments available. All our Christmas activities are in support of The Brain Tumour Charity this year.

Toppers Together

Warbleton Brass Band will also have a small group playing Christmas Carols on Saturday 7th December at 11am at Waitrose and on Saturday 7th December at 2pm at Heathfield COOP, and on Saturday 14th December at 11am at Heathfield COOP and Saturday 14th December at 2pm at Heathfield Waitrose. An Outside Christmas Carol Service will be held on Wednesday 18th December 2024 7.00pm at Osborne House, Rushlake Green. Christmas Carols will be played on Thursday 19th December 2024 at 7.30pm at the Merrie Harriers Pub, Cowbeech. Christmas Carol Service on Sunday 22nd December 2024 at 6.00pm Warbleton Church and finally for 2024 Christmas Carols at the Horse and Groom, Rushlake Green on Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 6.00pm.

You are invited to an evening of music with Heathfield’s The Cake and Wine Choir at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) on Saturday 30th November 2024 at the Union Church Station Road, Heathfield. TN21 8YN Raising funds towards the Heathfield Community College 2025 Cambodia Trip with Camps International. £10 a ticket. Please book to avoid disappointment. Phone 01435 867195 to book. Refreshments available to purchase. Forming part of week of entertainment during the Christmas Tree Festival at Union Church.

Heathfield Choral Society Concert “In Praise of Music” a concert to celebrate St Cecilia the Patron Saint of Music including works by Handel, Parry and FInzi, accompanied by Gavin Stevens and conducted by Sebastian Charlesworth with soloist – Greg Tassell on Saturday 30th November at 7.30pm, State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield. Tickets £15 in advance (£18 on the door) Under 16’s free. Tickets available at Gemini Cards, Heathfield or www.wegottickets.com/event/636875 or see www.heathfieldchoral.org.uk

Warbleton & District Horticultural and Poultry Society (WDHPS) present their Winter Fayre at Dunn Village Hall, Rushlake Green TN21 9QD on Saturday 30th November from 11am until 3pm/ Stalls galore, tombola and refreshments. Free Entry. For more information see www.wdhps.co.uk Warbleton & District Horticultural and Poultry Society (WDHPS) is a small, local, community organisation based in the village of Rushlake Green, Heathfield, East Sussex, we are more commonly known as the Rushlake Green Flower Show.

In Aid of Foodbank

Christmas Craft Fair is on Saturday 30th November 9am until 4pm at the Swan Meadow Playing Fields, Ham Lane, Burwash, TN19

Friendship and Bereavement Café, The last Friendship & Bereavement Coffee Morning of 2024 is Monday, December 2nd, from 10.30am at Twinn Cafe, Heathfield High Street. If you know anyone who would like to come along, anyone coping with a loss, bereavement, grief, or feeling lonely, please feel free to accompany or support them by also coming along. The @twinncoffee coffee is on us, hope to see you there. (Sponsored by Heathfield Funeral Service)

Amazing wildlife's Christmas cover Competition starts on the 5th of December. Whose photo will be our Christmas cover this year? Anyone can take part, all you have to do is take a picture of something wildlife or even some beautiful scenery it's up to you all photos are welcome it is a bit of fun you have to be in it to win it and the winner will be announced on the 24th of December. www.facebook.com/amazingwildlifeuk/

Christmas Day Lunch For those whose families can’t visit or have no family, are on your own, or with your spouse and children, Burwash Christmas Day Lunch, provides a three course Christmas lunch with options, wine, soft drinks, festive decorations and fun. £5 per person, free to those that cannot afford it. To book, be it for one, two or the family, all welcome. Please call Mary Taylor 01435 882107

Be Merry

Thank you to Heathfield Men’s Shed who have installed a Crib close to the Christmas Tree outside the Fire Station in Heathfield.

Heathfield Silver Band Christmas Concert is on Friday 6th December 2024. A variety of Christmas music to start off your festive Christmas We are looking forward to entertaining Heathfield with merry festive music from 19:30 – 21:30 at, King's Church, State Hall, Heathfield TN21 8LD, Tickets £12 (under 16s free with an adult). from Gemini Greeting, 40 High St, Heathfield (01435 866475) or on the door. Free entry for under 16s with an adult.

Raffle and Refreshments available. Concert commences 7:30pm Doors open 7:00 pm

Free parking behind hall. For more information please see our website at: www.heathfieldsilverband.com or email: [email protected] tel: 01435 817201 reg charity number 273068

A Helping Hand?

St Wilfrid's Hospice Give the gift of nature with our 2025 Open Gardens Annual Pass! Looking for the perfect Christmas gift or a special treat for yourself? Our Open Gardens Annual Pass is your ticket to explore the most stunning Sussex gardens in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice! For just £40, enjoy access to all participating gardens throughout 2025, plus a complimentary hot drink at each location – the perfect way to relax and unwind. To purchase your pass, visit www.stwhospice.org/donate/open-gardens/ , email [email protected], or call Michele at 01323 434224

If it’s a gift, just let us know the recipient's name!

Community Farmers Market is on Saturday 7th December from 9am until 11.30am at the Swan Meadow Playing Fields, Ham Lane, Burwash, TN19 7ER Please bring cash if possible. Enquiries to [email protected] Supported by Burwash Playing Fields Association and Wealden Food Partnership. Held on the first Saturday of the month.

Heathfield Morning WI. Next meeting will be on Tuesday 10th December from 10am until 12pm at The Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield, TN21 8LB. We meet on the second Tuesday in the month. Our December meeting will be our Christmas party. We welcome new members to join us. Just come along and enjoy our activities, outings and great speakers. To find out more please email: [email protected]

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield Our next lecture is on Tuesday 10th December entitled: Entertaining Angels Unawares – Angels in the Bible, with Patrick Craig. Angels don’t speak, they sing, and they have inspired much wonderful music. Patrick will investigate their roles as guardians, messengers and fighters through imaginative music by Britten, Elgar and Mendelssohn. Angelic words also feature in regularly repeated liturgical texts that Patrick sings daily in St Paul’s Cathedral, such as the Sanctus and Te Deum. These will give us an opportunity to explore and enjoy angelic music by composers such as Bach, Mozart and Walton. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: www.theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Sussex and Surrey Police, Community Speedwatch. Do you have concerns regarding traffic speeds in Heathfield? Heathfield Speedwatch group has been operating regular roadside sessions in the town since March 2018. The group records the details of vehicles exceeding the speed limit. The registered keeper of the vehicle receives a letter from the police via Operation Crackdown and persistent speeders are visited by the Police. Also, those who abuse the operators can be reported to the Police. What does speed watch do? Speed watch is not designed to get drivers prosecuted or fined, the aim is to educate drivers to drive safely at or below the speed limit. We need more volunteer operators. Currently we are able to run 1-2 sessions a week. With more volunteers we could run more sessions and have cover for holidays and illness. You do not need to commit a large amount of time to Speedwatch. One hour a week would be ideal, but less or more is also fine. More volunteers allow, for more flexibility in the group. How to volunteer. Volunteers need to complete a short e-learning session which covers the safety elements of the role. After this is completed, training is arranged at a Speedwatch session. Once you have been trained you can join a team of 2-3 at Speedwatch sessions on a regular basis. All equipment is supplied. It is a rewarding voluntary role with the knowledge of knowing you are keeping people safe. To join us you can contact Rachel Barton, Co-ordinator, by email: [email protected] or 07833604545 or register yourself on the system or go to: www.communityspeedwatch.co.uk and suggest register. Follow Registration, join existing group, Sussex, Wealden District, Heathfield ESFRS, then follow the on-screen prompts to register and complete the e-learning.

An evening of festivities, shopping, food and drink presented by Heathfield Artisan Markets. Heathfield Artisan Markets, Two Tails Taproom and Sussex Roast will take place on Saturday the 7th December from 4pm until 9pm at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield. Free entry, dog friendly, families welcome. There will be an Opportunity to win a Christmas Hamper. We hope you’ll all be able to come and say hello on the night and we’re also accepting applications for stalls from local small businesses, crafters and producers. Simply email at [email protected] for more information. Heathfield Artisan Markets have been hosting regular Artisan Markets at State Hall since Spring 2022. We have a passion for supporting local small business and love to give them a platform to showcase their products. We have 20+ stalls at the event on the night. Two Tails Taproom has a mission to bring together and showcase the finest independent producers of beer, wines, ciders and spirits from across Sussex… all under one roof, in a relaxed, friendly and welcoming environment. Whether it’s for a swift half or a journey around the board we look forward to welcoming you at Two Tails Taproom. Sussex Roast, consider that we are the premier ‘Hog Roast’ specialist in East Sussex and regularly appear at events and private functions. We will bring you are famous slow cooked and roasted gammon, turkey and hog baps.

Heathfield and Waldron Rotary Club Special Charity Event, Christmas Table Top sale is in Saturday 8thDecember from 10.30am until 2.30pm at Buxted Park Sports Pavillion Buxted, TN22 4AY All funds to be donated to St Wilfred’s Hospice. For enquiries, please contact Linda 07976251238 or email: [email protected] Public entry is £1 on the day. Please come and support, lots of stalls, both New and Pre-loved. Rotary Club of Heathfield & Waldron ladies are looking for stall holders, please contact for information.

Heathfield (Hailsham) foodbank Christmas Appeal. We are still very much in need of some of the basic items for our food boxes but are starting to think about our Christmas packages too. We are currently having to buy in 33 % of the items that go into food parcels, or source them from other foodbanks. Last year this figure was 20%. “We don’t think anyone in our community should have to face going hungry. That’s why we provide three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to us in crisis. We are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

In the three weeks leading up to Christmas, the food bank will provide over 130 food parcels for local individuals and families facing hardship. If you could donate anything from our list, or other treats such as chutneys and cranberry sauce, we’d be very grateful. We can donate an item or two from our shopping list, ensuring we can provide food for people facing hardship in your community. You can also help us to cover the costs of storing and distributing food, as well as developing sustainable projects through monetary donations. The latest date for Christmas donations is Friday 13th December but the sooner the better. Thank you. Tinned Ham, Chocolates, savoury crackers, boxes of biscuits, Christmas Cake, Mince Pies (or similar) Chocolate logs, Mini Rolls, Chocolate Selection packs, Christmas Puddings, Large bags of crisps. Your donations make a huge difference so please give what you can. For more information See:

https://hailsham.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food or telephone 01323 398 358

Christmas Day Lunch! Would you like to come and join us for lunch on Christmas Day? We have a delicious traditional menu available for you to book and enjoy. Don't cook - just come to us! www.heathes.co.uk/ - to book

Blackstock Country Estate Christmas Food and Craft Fayre, crafts, food and wine tasting on Sunday 8thDecember from 10am until 4pm. Come along and enjoy mulled wine and Christmas goodies. Please come and join us for some Christmas spirit, present buying and a mince pie! We will be serving hot food, mulled wine, hot chocolate and more.

Our Christmas cabin is open for the day and our Christmas donkeys and other farm animals will be making an appearance. All in all, a wonderful festive day for everyone. We can't wait to see you there!

Little Punnetts Toddler Group meets every Thursday (term time only) from 9am until 11am. Come and connect with other parents and bring your little one for nursery rhymes, messy play, crafts and more… Located at Punnets Town Village Hall TN21 9DI for ages 0-5 years cost £2 per family.

Belles of the Ball Belles & Butterflies Christmas Appeal. This year our theme is HOPE. Our Christmas Appeal will be supporting low income families in our community and surrounding areas and going straight to the families and individuals who need it the most. Here’s how you can help with our amazing projects:

Gift Appeal. We are looking for gifts such as sets, chocolates, new socks, candles, new toys, games... why not take advantage of the 3 for 2 offers? We are hoping every individual who uses our service in December will have a wrapped present from Belles donated by our supporters.

Shoe Box Appeal: Our Shoe Box Appeal will be going directly to the children who use our service, we would love to gift them with your shoe box full of things like a small toy, note pad, pens, toothbrush, gloves etc.

Please wrap your shoe box and label with gender and age. Reverse Advent Calendar We love this idea! We will distribute any food parcels to those who need a bit of extra help this Christmas. It doesn’t have to be the entire list or a parcel. All Food Banks will need your help this Christmas.

Christmas Card Appeal: When you’re writing your Christmas Card list, please think of those people who might not get that message of hope this Christmas, who may be facing Christmas alone or who are struggling.

We are hoping to give individuals their very own message, please write your Christmas message in a card, it’s important you stay as anonymous as possible as it’s the message that’s the most important. Get your kids to get creative, we would love their pictures with messages of hope that we will also post on our Belles page.

A message from the Belles and Butterflies Team: We understand and have seen first-hand how much people struggle; we know we can’t take that struggle away but we can make a small difference by letting people know we care.

These people live in our villages and in our towns, they are part of our community and surrounding areas, so as a community let’s spread some Christmas Cheer and give the message of hope this year. Thank you so much for your continued support.

Amaze: Our Amazing Futures groups for young people with SEND are coming to Heathfield! We provide a space for young people aged 14 to 25 with disabilities or additional needs to have fun, make new friends and try new activities. We want to know what sort of groups young people want in Heathfield, and when. Ideas so far include late afternoon or evening groups, weekend activities, and walks. If there's interest, we are able to run a fortnightly group on a Monday from 4pm to 6pm at the Union Church. Contact Claire Piper for more information and how to get involved: email [email protected] or call/text 07484 915038. We provide a space for young people with additional needs to be unapologetically themselves, have fun, meet new people, make new friends and try new activities.

Please use the Heathfield Town and Surrounding areas column to publicise your events, and to tell the community about your club/charity/organisation. Email [email protected]