Heathfield Town News

As the festivities draw to a close. The tree has been decked in splendour, sparkled bright and hung with treats and candy canes, long ago eaten. Soon the scatter of pine needles will prove too much to bear and it will be time to pack away the baubles and consider recycling the spruce.

This year, why don’t you save yourself a trip to the recycling centre and consider using one of the many tree re-cycling services available throughout our community, thus enabling donations to be made to a charity of your choice. For example, by recycling your tree with St Wilfrid’s Hospice you will be helping St Wilfrid’s Hospice provide care and support to those with life-limiting illnesses. Your donations ensure that local people can live well at the end of their lives. Your donations ensure that local people can live well at the end of their lives. With our bellies filled and over-loaded, it could be easy to forget the plight of those less fortunate. Food banks are here to offer a warm welcome, emergency food and compassionate support this winter and they very much need your help throughout 2025. Please see the inclusion below, for ways in which even the smallest donation can make a world of a difference.

Heathfield Loyality. One of the many advantages of shopping in Heathfield is that the parking is Free. There are plenty of long and short stay parking just off the High Street, which means that you can visit all our fantastic local shops and businesses without having to worry about where to park. Shorter stay spaces are available on the High Street and Station Road as well. With our fabulous shops, cafes, coffee shops, restaurants and pubs, you really can spend the whole day in our town and if you use the Think.Heathfield loyality system as well, you might even have the surprise of a cash win in 2025 too. Perhaps while considering New Year’s resolutions, one might like to add to the list, to make one extra trip a week to our local stores and one less journey away and beyond our community boundaries?

With 2025 fast approaching, now might be the time you reach out for support or consider a new venture or past-time. This week’s column may well have exactly the help or motivation you need:

Festivities drawing to close.

Belles of the Ball. For Christmas 2024 Belles of the Ball were able to achieve: 312 children gifted, 77 adults gifted, and 33 families fed. On behalf of all of us at Belles of The Ball we would like to say a huge thank you for all your support and generous donations. Thank you to everyone in the Heathfield area whose donations helped put together -108 shoeboxes, numerous gifts and 6 food parcels for Belles of the Ball. We couldn't do it without you! Belles of the Ball are now closed until the 11th January.

Wealden Ridge Medial Partnership. Dispensary Christmas Opening Times: Closed Wednesday 1st January 2025 Closed. All other dates we are open as normal.

Recycle. You can recycle your real Christmas tree with us and make a difference in the lives of local people! In return for a donation to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, we will collect your tree and put it to good use. Book to recycle your real Christmas tree with St Wilfrid’s. We’re excited to kick off our very first Christmas Tree Recycling campaign this year! If you live in BN8, BN20, BN21, BN22, BN23, BN24, BN25, BN26, BN27, TN21, or TN22, now is the perfect time to plan ahead and make a positive difference in our community. By recycling your real Christmas tree with us, you’ll help reduce waste while supporting St Wilfrid’s Hospice in providing vital care to those facing life-limiting illnesses. For more information and to book, visit our website Thank you to our sponsors East Sussex College and Enterprise Mobility for making this possible. www.stwhospice.org “We want to see a community where people talk openly about dying, live well until the end of their life and where nobody dies alone, afraid or in pain.” Your support funds critical care that our expert teams deliver in the hospice, in homes, and in care facilities across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, and Heathfield.

Charity Christmas Tree Removal. 100% of profits will be donated across a selection of small, local charities. £12.50 per Tree. £10 per Tree for Community bookings. Now taking bookings for Christmas tree removal, Simply leave your tree outside of your home and South East TLC (Tree and Landscape) will do the rest. 07860 873759

Pharmacy Opening Hours, over New Year: As the festive season passes, and the New Year Begins: it’s important to know when your local pharmacies are open. The opening hours for pharmacies in our area during the Christmas bank holiday period can be viewed at : www.sussex.ics.nhs.uk Please note: Seaforth Pharmacy, Vicarage Lane, Hailsham, FMX63 is open on the 1st January from 14.00-17.00 and Kamsons Pharmacy, Bell Farm Road, Uckfield, TN22 1BA from 14.00-17.00

WRAS has continued to operate everyday over the festive season, albeit with reduced staff members, this will until 3rdJanuary. If you get an answer phone please leave a message. The centre will be staffed from 9am until 6pm every day, however in the event of a major rescue staff may be called elsewhere. As normal please ring first Before, bringing a casualty. www.wildlifeambulance.org

HDBS. In the past week Heathfield and District Bonfire Society has been able to present a cheque for £700 to Young at Heart. They were delighted to be able to donate the monies raised through bucket collections from their Bonfire night to local charities and causes in the Heathfield and Horam area. The kind generosity of the local community is gratefully acknowledged.

Age We Care, takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a one hour of various activities open to the community including: Kurling, Boccia, Singing, Arts and Craft throughout the month. Venue St Bartholemew’s Church, Cross in Hand. Full Respite Day Care is also available. Booking essential 01825 760176 or email [email protected].

Young at Heart Community Club, Heathfield, meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm at Heathfield Park Cricket Club TN21 9AE. For more information, please call 07971032667 or email Rachel at: [email protected]

DISC Dementia Carer Support Group meets at the James West Community Centre BN27 3FY. There will be no December meeting, we will be back in January. 10.30am until 11.30am. Free support, information, courses and signposting also available, please see www.discdementiasupport.org

Care for the Carers offers a range of information, advice and support groups across the district. TO find your nearest group please visit the website at www.cftc.orguk?whats-on

Heathfield Chamber of Commerce. 2024 has been a great year with the group steadily growing. Thank you to all the support that everyone has given us as a chamber over the last year and in particular those who regularly attend the breakfast meetings. Are you interested in hearing more about how membership of the Chamber of Commerce can help you and your business? We’re always looking for new businesses to help us grow and work towards improving the business profile of Heathfield and its surrounding areas. For more information about membership for 2025/26, please email [email protected]

Heathfield Board Gaming Night, starts 7th January 2025 ! Do you like board games? Do you want to meet other actual real-life humans in an actual real-life place? Do you fancy getting out of your house once a month, playing some interesting games and having a few pints together? We’re a very friendly bunch who are happy gaming the night away with a pint and a chat. We meet on the first Tuesday of the month at The Star, Old Heathfield. Free to join. Snacks available for a small cost. Beginners very welcome. We play games such as:- Trio, Mysterium, Ticket to ride, The Mind, And more… bring your own or use some house games. First meet up is 7th Jan 2025 from 6-8pm. Places are very limited.

Winter Nets. Keep your Monday evening Free! Preparations for the 2025 season starts with Winter Nets sessions. Heathfield Park Cricket Club Winter Nets will take place on Monday evenings from 7.30pm until 9pm starting on 3rd February 2025 and continuing through until 21st April 2025 at the Skillz Cricket Academt, Eastlands Farm, Catsfield, Battle, TN33 9BB. Cost £5 per session. This is a Brand-New purpose built for Cricket facility, with four indoor lanes, and bowling machines. Open to exisiting members of Heathfield Park Cricket Club and New Members.

1st Broad Oak And Punnetts Town Scouts. On Thursday 16th January, the Beaver section (6-8yrs) is having an open evening for boys and girls to join in and experience the comprehensive program that helps develop skills and make friends for life. The event takes place at the headquarters next to Broadoak Village Hall, starting at 6 pm and finishing at 7:15 pm. To help with preparations, please message (07941) 041616 to confirm attendance. The evening promises to be a fun-filled start to 2025.

St Wilfrid's Hospice. Give the gift of nature with our 2025 Open Gardens Annual Pass! Looking for the perfect New Year’s gift or a birthday treat, or special treat for yourself? Our Open Gardens Annual Pass is your ticket to explore the most stunning Sussex gardens in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice! For just £40, enjoy access to all participating gardens throughout 2025, plus a complimentary hot drink at each location – the perfect way to relax and unwind. To purchase your pass, visit www.stwhospice.org/donate/open-gardens/ , email [email protected], or call Michele at 01323 434224 If it’s a gift, just let us know the recipient's name!

The Kit Wilson Trust for Animal Welfare. Our Food Appeal box sites can be found in the Heathfield area at, KWT Charity Shop Heathfield, The Pet Food Shop, The Original Factory Shop, Henley House Vets Horam: Downwood Vets, Sophie Jayne Hair and Cross In Hand: Windmill Feeds, Bell Reed Kennels & Cattery All donations are much appreciated by the many rescued animals in our care. More information see our website at www.kitwilsontrust.org.uk

Youth Dance Company Auditions Jess Lloyd Dance & Fitness, (Contemporary dance, fitness instruction & personal training) Are you aged 10-18 with a passion for contemporary dance? Do you love to train, perform and compete in this dance style?! If the answer is Yes, then our youth dance companies, Spot:Light and HED:Strong could be for you! Come and audition for our dance training initiative, that aims to bridge the gap between amateur and professional contemporary dance. Receive weekly training sessions. Perform up to 10 times per year. Find your individual dance identity. Work with like-minded dancers and creatives. Participate in Arts Award programmes and leadership qualifications. To register for the next round of auditions, or to find out more, Email: [email protected] or follow: bookwhen.com/jesslloyddanceandfitness to book your place. 07968 295862

Rural Sussex Girl. If you're a woman living in Sussex and looking to make new friends, we are thrilled to introduce you to "Rural Sussex Girl." RSG is a community for women with over 4,600 members from all over Sussex, including those living in villages, towns, and the Sussex countryside: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ruralsussexgirl

Little Punnetts Toddler Group, meets every Thursday (term time only) from 9am until 11am. Come and connect with other parents and bring your little one for nursery rhymes, messy play, crafts and more… Located at Punnets Town Village Hall TN21 9DI for ages 0-5 years cost £2 per family.

Heathfield (Hailsham) foodbank Appeal. We want to say thank you to everyone for their generosity over the holiday period – together, you’ve helped us provide much-needed emergency support to the community. We wish you all a Happy New Year! By donating a few items, you could provide someone with lunch for several days. A couple of cuppa soups and a tin of chicken & vegetable soup costs £2.15 and if you are able to donate something similar please drop them into one of our donations points. We are still very much in need of some of the basic items for our food boxes. We are currently having to buy in 33 % of the items that go into food parcels, or source them from other foodbanks. Last year this figure was 20%. “We don’t think anyone in our community should have to face going hungry. That’s why we provide three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to us in crisis. We are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the food bank provided over 130 food parcels for local individuals and families facing hardship. In the New Year if you can donate an item or two from our shopping list, ensuring we can provide food for people facing hardship in your community in 2025 we would be most grateful. You can also help us to cover the costs of storing and distributing food, as well as developing sustainable projects through monetary donations. Your donations make a huge difference so please give what you can. For more information See: www.hailsham.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food or telephone 01323 398 358 We are open again from Friday 3rd January.

Think.Heathfield. Do you have a Heathfield loyalty card? If not…why not? Every time you shop at a participating store, you’ll collect a stamp. There are a large number of participating shops, so keep spending to fill those cards up. Once completed simply leave the card with the shop owner for collection and entry into the draw! Completed cards will be entered into the Monthly draw to win £50 worth of vouchers to spend locally. Each shop that participates in the Think.Heathfield loyalty card scheme, should be displaying a Think.Heathfield loyalty sticker in their window. To find out more go into any shop/business who has the sticker in the window, for example: Gemini Greetings or All wrapped up. If you want to be in the draw, all you need to do is shop local and get your card stamped.

Sports Infrastructure Funding to improve outdoor facilities. A new funding programme has been launched by Wealden District Council to invest up to £600,000 over the next three years to enhance and provide outdoor sports pitches and facilities throughout the district. The council will provide £200,000 per year over a three-year period, to organisations via a grant funding programme to support the delivery of the recommendations of Wealden’s Playing Pitch and Outdoor Sports Facilities Strategy. Applications from local sports clubs, town and parish councils, schools and community organisations are being invited to support the delivery of a range of projects. The outdoor sports that could benefit from the funding programme include football, rugby union, tennis, cricket, lawn bowls, hockey, netball and stoolball. For details on the Wealden Playing Pitch and Outdoor Sports Strategy and Action Plan go to: www.wealden.gov.uk

Wanted Heathfield Runners. Run for LDN Winter 26.01.2025. Would you like to support Run for London, with 2 races, starting with the first a Winter race! Get the date in your diary 26.01.2025, raise money for charity and have an enjoyable run through London while doing it? We didn’t have a South team last year so would be good to have one this year. Half the money raised goes to our charity. We come up and greet runners at the finish (Wellingtons gate) with a heavy but beautiful medal and with drinks and sustenance Please book up and help us while you enjoy yourselves. Tickets are now live, get ready for our our biggest race ever, as we raise even more funds for Harambee for Kenya and Tribe freedom foundation. “Harambee is Swahili for ‘all pull together’. Harambee would like you to join them, in “pulling together, to help the street children of Kenya. Thousands of children live on the streets for many reasons including being orphaned by aids or other illnesses or they have to fend for themselves because there is only one parent who is unable to care for them; or there is not enough food at home to go round. Street children have no identity and are regularly beaten. “The purpose of Harambee for Kenya is to put poor people on their feet again and to rekindle burnt out lives with fresh hope, restoring dignity and respect to their lives. It is the vision of Harambee for Kenya to take children from the streets to a place of safety where they can sleep, receive medical help, be fed and educated.” For more information see: https://harambeeforkenya.org Tribe Freedom Foundation was inspired by Run for Love; an epic 1,000 mile journey, completed by co-founders Tom, Rob & Guy in 2013. Over 250 runners joined them along the road from Odessa to Dubrovnik to fight human trafficking and raise funds to set up the first UK home for trafficked children. Since Run for Love, we have continued to work towards our mission, inspiring thousands of everyday athletes and adventurers to push their own limits to help increase awareness of modern slavery and end human trafficking. We empower communities to create an impact. For more information see: https://tribefreedomfoundation.com/how-we-work/

With Thanks: to everyone who has contributed to the Heathfield Town Column throughout 2024, and very best wishes to all groups, clubs, societies and organisations and businesses for the coming year. Shop local, Play local, donate locally and spread your local news and information here. Email [email protected]