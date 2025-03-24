Heathfield Town News

The charity Keep Britain Tidy, encourages people to support, the campaign by cleaning up the places and spaces everyone cares about, by either pledging help as an individual, group or school. More information can be found at: https://www.keepbritaintidy.org/.../great.../pledge-to-pick

Locally, Brighter Heathfield is a group of volunteers from Heathfield and the surrounding area who perform litter picking and light gardening, not just during the Keep Britain Tidy fortnight, but by working hard all-year-round, to help keep Heathfield looking attractive. They also provide and maintain the planters in the High Street and the flower beds at the front of the Co-op and Sainsbury's supermarkets. The volunteers meet each Tuesday at 10am in the Co-op car park. They also started a tree planting initiative within the area and many of the newly planted trees are currently in bloom. New volunteers are always welcome and will be provided with bags, a hoop, a picker and a hi-viz jacket (£10 deposit will be required.) If you are interested in helping in any capacity, please pop along to the Co-op car park at 10am on a Tuesday or contact Andrew Malins on 07742 976433.

Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council have a couple of plots available at the Theobalds Green Allotments. For further information please contact Nicky on 01435 865700 or email [email protected]

Heathfield Silver Band Quiz Night, Saturday 29th March, 7pm start at Bodle Street Green Village Hall BN27 4UB. Does your team have what it takes to be the ultimate quiz champions? Ready for a laugh? Test your knowledge and enjoy a great community evening. Gather your friends and join us for a fun Quiz Night with quiz rounds to suit varied interests! Teams of 4-5 people, or join a team when you arrive on the night. Entrance is £5 (all ages) – bring your own snacks. Hot and Cold drinks and cakes will be available to purchase. To enter please call Peter on 07860 889203 Funds raised will help Heathfield Silver Band to provide music opportunities for all.

Board Game Night. Saturday 29th March, 7.30pm at Punnetts Town Village Hall. Entry by donation and Raffle, in aid of Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for Sussex. For more information about Chestnut Tree House, please visit: chestnut-tree-house.org.uk

Clothes Swap at Welcome Baptist Church, Alexandra Road, Heathfield TN21 8EQ, is on Monday 31st March, 7.30pm. To donate your gently used clothing (ladies, men's, children's, babies, and accessories) for our FREE community clothes swap, please drop off your items weekday mornings, or pop them into the wooden playhouse outside of those hours. We're looking for all sorts of donations to ensure this fantastic event can go ahead. Let's work together to give these clothes a new life and support our community! Every donation makes a difference.

Anglo Doorstep collections. Effortless giving. At Anglo Doorstep Collections, we help people all around the UK to effortlessly declutter their homes, by collecting unwanted clothes and household items straight from their doorsteps. We then donate the proceeds to charity. It’s easy. All you need to do is to book a collection, pack up your unwanted clothes and household items and we collect directly from your doorstep. You don’t even need to be at home. We call this Effortless Giving. With £436,379 raised for charities since 2021 you can help us to increase this figure significantly in 2025. Our current charity partners are: Advance (Charity no: 1086873) a domestic abuse charity. That helps women and children rebuild their lives and give them the much-needed support. Ecologi a platform to reverse and halt climate change by planting trees. “So far, we have planted 60,525 trees. When you book with us, you can choose to plant 1 tree.” Together for Short Lives (Charity no: 1144022) is a leading UK charity for children with life-threatening & life-limiting conditions. Visit our website for more information and to book a collection at: https://anglodoorstepcollections.co.uk Simply visit our booking page, enter your postcode, and select your slot. We’ll send you a reminder email the evening before and all you need to do is have your donations ready for collection and we’ll do the rest. Next TN21 collections, 2ndApril (check website bookings for latest availability)

Next session for the Heathfield Art and Painting Group is on Thursday 3rd April. A small group of friendly and keen artists meet in Heathfield on the 1st Thursday in each month, outside at various venues from April to September or October, depending on the weather and from November onwards their meetings are held in the Union Church in Heathfield. Outside venues start again in May 2025. Each month a theme is chosen, this month the theme was Valentines. No special expertise is required for this group, just supply your own materials and enjoy painting/drawing with fellow enthusiasts. Use the session’s theme for inspiration or bring your own idea. All mediums welcome - oil, acrylic, watercolour, pencil, ink, pastel or any other medium you like. For more information please see: https://heathfield.u3asite.uk/u3a_groups/art-and-painting/

Keen gardeners will be enjoying the many signs of spring. Heathfield & District Horticultural Society will be holding their Spring Show on Saturday 5th April 2-4 pm at The Community Centre Sheepsetting Lane TN21 0GX entry by donation members free. You do not need to be a member to participate. The society invites flower enthusiasts & greenfingered residents of all ages to get involved. Pick up a Schedule & class entry form from Gemini Greetings, Heathfield Crafts, Balcombes or local Nurseries. There are classes for Daffodils & Narcissi, Floral, Decorative [flower arranging] Cookery & Preserves, Photography and Handicraft...Perhaps time to finish that item you have been making over the winter months! Our Spring Show was once described as a feast for all the senses. Even if you do not want to enter any of the classes, come along and see for yourselves and enjoy a pleasant afternoon. If you only come for the tea and home-made cakes you will not be disappointed.

Heathfield Artisan Market is on Saturday 5th April from 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry and dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. Noakes Coffee for a hot drink and a cake. If you’d like some more info on any of our events, or to book a stall please email at: [email protected]

Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council, Annual Parish Assembly at Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane on Monday 7th April at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Come and find out what we are spending your money on and meet your councillors. Refreshments will be served from 6.30pm. For more information contact: [email protected]

Boost Netball Heathfield. Come and join us for our Primary School age Easter Workshops taking place on 7th and 8th April from 10am until 3pm at Parkside Primary School. 2 x level 2 England Netball Coaches. Cost £35 per day, 2 Days of action-packed fun! No experience necessary and double day discount available... For details Email: [email protected] for more information.

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield. Our next lecture on Tuesday 8th April 2025 entitled: The Birth of Studio Glass, with our speaker Mark Hill. Although glass has been made for centuries, the 1960s saw a revolution in the way it was made, opening it up to artists across the world and allowing glass to be used as a medium for art. After looking at the historical context and the genesis of the movement, we examine the work of six key glass artists from the US and the UK, including Dale Chihuly, Sam Herman, and Peter Layton. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Spring Fling, Broad Oak Village Hall, Saturday 26th April 2025 from 11:00am – 2:00pm. Live performance by the Cake and Wine Choir, Local artisan Stalls, Raffle, BBQ, Facepainting, Refreshments, Children’s activities.

Heathfield Choral Society Do you enjoy singing? Heathfield Choral Society have two opportunities for you to join them in preparing for a VE Day concert, and then be part of the choir at the event itself. The choir will be singing WWII songs plus a few others. All are welcome. Monday 28th April 7.30pm at Horam Village Hall. This will be an open workshop for the VE Day concert at the start of a normal full rehearsal, practicing Elijah. You are welcome to stay and sing or listen to the rest of the rehearsal. Then on Saturday 3rd May 10am-12noon at Horam Village Hall, another open workshop and rehearsal for the VE Day concert which will take place on Saturday 10th May, in an afternoon Concert timing tbc at, All Saints Church, Old Heathfield. For further information about the choir see: Heathfield Choral Society Facebook page or https://www.heathfieldchoral.org.uk

Fun Day Helpers Needed! Gruffalo Fun Days are now an annual fund-raising event held the in the May Half term – Wed 28th and Thu 29th May. Volunteers are requred to assist with a variety of activities. Ideally applicants will enjoy engaging with youngsters, and being outdoors. If this sounds like the something you could help with please see more details at:

Boost Netball are offering a 50% discount on our upcoming term of either Walking Netball, or Back-To-Netball! Whether you're a seasoned player or completely new to the game, this is the perfect opportunity to stay active and have fun. Spots are limited, so grab your trainers and join us on the court! Walking Netball - Wednesdays 6:30-7:30 Back-To-Netball - Wednesdays 7:30-8:30, Email: [email protected] for more information.

Heathfield Runners are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year and would like to invite past and present members of the club to celebrate with them on the 15th June at their annual 10k race. There will be a BBQ and fun games at the Rugby club grounds. For more information and to let the club know you'd like to attend see: https://www.heathfieldrunners.club. The Midsummer 10k race forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix. This rural route follows country lanes around the villages of Cross in Hand and Waldron. The field is made up of all standards from fun-runners and joggers to top club runners and takes place this year on Sunday 15th June at 10am, Cross in Hand TN21 0QZ. Enter online. On day entries, are subject to availability (440 places)

Women’s Football Spring/Summer training is now here.. Ladies if your looking for a new hobby to try or played in the past and wanna play again or have got in touch before and now see we are earlier… Starting: Wednesday 2nd APRIL we will be training every Wednesday from 6:15pm until around 7:30pm or until the light fades.. at Heathfield Community Centre pitch, Sheepsetting lane. Please give our facebook page a follow and send a message to Heathfield and Horam Ladies Football Team

Spring into action this week and email: [email protected] with news from your club/group/charity and publicise your events here. Photos and posters welcome for inclusion on Sussex World (Wealden) see: https://www.yourworld.net/sussex/east-sussex/wealden/news/heathfield-town-news-73478

