Heathfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nurture and Nourish Retreat after Breast Cancer diagnosis. If you have had a breast cancer diagnosis and are navigating life after treatment or are stage 4, this local small and rural weekend retreat could hugely benefit you.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Empowered Living & Breast Cancer” has been set up by four women who have not only had their own breast cancer experience, but who have stayed in this field to support you through it too; to help you live your best life after a breast cancer diagnosis. Bringing together cancer exercise specialist Carolyn Garritt, nutritional expert Joan Faria and women’s natural lifestyle and wellbeing coach Rachel CK, to give you tools to help you live well in your lives. Organised by Gilly Cant who founded Flat Friends UK - Registered Charity 1168730. We are organising Nurture & Nourish Retreats and day events with workshops and interactive sessions in a serene and country setting, so that you can relax and bond with fellow peers and take time out for yourself. It will be a small event - with twenty or so attending and there will be yoga and time to just chill as well as the wonderful sessions with Joan, Rachel and Carolyn- and yes there may be goats present! If you would like more information and further details or to book, please message Gilly by email: [email protected] We wanted to be really flexible with cost and commitment so you can attend the whole weekend or just the Saturday. When booking you’ll also be given options for how many meals you’d like to join, and different choices for accommodation. Places can be secured with a 50% deposit. Location is Sanctuary Farm, Pick Hill, Horam, TN21 0JP from 20th - 22nd June 2025

Night in the Wild. Will you join in with a night in the wild and help change lives? Registration is now open for Breast Cancer Now's Night in the Wild in East Sussex on 28th June 2025. “Set in the stunning East Sussex Countryside, you’ll spend a night under the stars amongst green fields. You’ll go to sleep to the sounds of woodland and wake up to breath-taking views of the High Weald. You’ll take on the challenge of building your own shelter with the help of our experts and spend a night without any of your home comforts… connect with nature, swap the sofa for a spot around the campfire and share stories as the sun goes down.” After a night sleeping under the stars, a warming breakfast will be provided. 02079603584 or email: [email protected] Night in the Wild 2025 - East Sussex, takes place on 28th June 2025 – 29th June 2025 at Great Danegate, East Sussex. Fundraising target £250. For more information see: breastcancernow.org get-involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spring Fayre. Cats Club are holding a Spring Fayre on Saturday 25th April, from 11am until 1pm at Maynard’s Green School, we will have a kitchen with hot and cold goodies for you to buy and plenty of homegrown businesses with stalls. A tombola and raffle will also be running. Do come and support us to raise much needed funds to improve the club for the children.

This Friday

Spring Fling, Broad Oak Village Hall, Saturday 26th April 2025 from 11:00am – 2:00pm. Live performance by the Cake and Wine Choir, Local artisan Stalls, Raffle, BBQ, Facepainting, Refreshments, Children’s activities.

NHS Hearing Aid maintenance sessions date change. Volunteers will be at the Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield from 11am until 12pm on April 25th (and not on 19th in order to avoid Good Friday) Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Sessions do not require an appointment. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6 to 9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and ear mould, we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582

Heathfield Artisan Market is on Saturday 3rd May from 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry and dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. There is a wonderful Coffee Shop (Noakes Coffee) for a hot drink and a cake. If you’d like some more info on any of our events, or to book a stall please email at: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music For Memory is a service that can be accessed remotely. If you care for or know someone with memory issues, dementia or social isolation, this is a charity that provides a Free Weekly Singalong session led by a professional singer based at the Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, Battle. Singing starts promptly at 10.30am and teas and coffees are served afterwards in the café. All new members are welcome, with no need to book, just turn up. No singing ability is required! For more information Email: admin@musicforthememory Music for the Memory is a free service that uses singing to bring together local people from all walks of life with any form of mild to moderate dementia, together with their carers, in a friendly and fun activity. Singing stimulates brain activity and Music for the Memory enables people to express themselves, feel positive and make new friends. For further information see: https://musicforthememory.net

Booking!

Last Chance to influence, how your Council Tax is spent. The Parish Council want your ideas for their strategic plan covering 2026-29 and welcome your feedback and suggestions to help shape the future of Heathfield & Waldron (& the other villages covered by the Parish Council) The Heathfield & Waldron Parish Council is developing a new Strategic Plan for 2026-29 and are looking for feedback on everything from local parks to community events. Fill out a quick survey about the facilities you use or plan to use, to help with planning over the next 4 years. If a section doesn't apply to you, just mark it as "N/A". Return your completed form to: Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council, 73 High Street, Heathfield, TN21 8HU or email: [email protected] Deadline: 1st May 2025 complete the questionnaire on the website: www.hwpc.org.uk

Warbleton VE Day 80 Commemoration Evening. Thursday 8th May, Rushlake Green, TN21 9QE (on the village green) 6pm - 9:45pm Please join us for an evening of celebration, featuring Warbleton brass band and other live music, local scout groups, army cadets, performances from dance students and choir from Mayfield School, dancers and singer from Heathfield Community College, as well as contributions from Dallington and Punnett's Town Primary Schools and Attwood Farm Nursery School. We will be participating in the national beacon lighting at 9:30pm, followed by singing and fireworks. BBQ and drinks available from the Horse and Groom pub. Organised by Warbleton Parish Council.

Warbleton Brass Band will present Music from the Stage and Screen on Sunday 11th May at 3pm in the State Hall Heathfield. Tickets are available on the door price £8. Raffle and Refreshments available. For information about Warbleton Brass Band, please see: https://warbletonbrassband.org The Warbleton Brass Band has a Facebook page which shows photos and videos taken at recent engagements and has news about upcoming engagements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathfield Choral Society Concert, Saturday May 17th 2025 at 7.30pm, in the State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield. Mendelssohn's oratorio "Elijah" was first performed in 1846, and it won immediate popularity, and has been a firm favourite of choral societies, especially in English speaking countries, ever since.

Last chance

Heathfield Choral Society “was founded in 1945 and draws singers from Heathfield and other towns and villages in the Wealden area of East Sussex.” If you'd like to try singing with us, please contact our membership secretary via: [email protected]We are a friendly and welcoming non-auditioned community choir, some 60 voices strong, singing mainly classical choral music. We rehearse every Monday evening (from September to June) in Heathfield, and give at least two concerts a year, normally in the State Hall. Although we're a community choir, we use professional soloists and orchestras. There are no auditions, and we welcome those who have not sung before. Although it helps to read music, it's not essential.”

Think.Heathfield.Do you have a Heathfield loyalty card? There are a large number of participating shops and every time you shop at a participating store, you’ll collect a stamp. Keep spending, to fill up your cards. Once completed, simply leave the card with the shop owner for collection and entry into the draw! Completed cards are entered into the Monthly draw to win £50 worth of vouchers to spend locally. Each shop that participates in the Think.Heathfield loyalty card scheme, should be displaying a Think.Heathfield loyalty sticker in their window. To find out more,go into any shop or business who has the sticker in the window, and ask for a loyalty card and further information, for example: Gemini Greetings or All wrapped up. If you want to be in the draw, all you need to do is shop local and get your card stamped.

Heathfield Silver Band. Would you like to learn to play a brass instrument, for free? Heathfield Silver Band is a lively local brass band currently looking for new members. All ages are welcome and if you are an experienced player, have had a break from playing or are an absolute beginner, we’d love to hear from you. With cuts to the funding of music education in schools, many children and adults have not had the opportunity to play with others and feel the joy and satisfaction that this can bring. We are offering the opportunity for local people to either join the main band or join our training band; if you need lessons or would like to brush up on your skills. We can provide free instrument hire and free tuition. We play many styles of music, from military marches to pop, TV and film music, as well as Christmas tunes later in the year. We have our own rehearsal room in Alexandra Road, Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 8EA. Training band sessions are from 6.45-7.15pm, main band rehearsals are from 7.30-9.30pm, every Tuesday. If you are interested in coming along to see how you get on, email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wanted, Heathfield Runners. Information on running races at the Hailsham Community Run are now available for this year's Hailsham Community Run on Saturday 18th May, including individual route maps for the 1-mile, 3K, 5K and 10K runs! Don't forget, registration for participants is open via www.hailshamcommunityrun.co.uk

Empower

Ever wondered about crop circles? How they are created, what they might signify? Were they made by weather, pranksters or aliens? Established speaker Andy Thomas offered his take on this topic, to more than a hundred people on 15th April at the u3a monthly meeting in the Heathfield Community Centre. Crop circles have been recorded since 1678 when "The Mowing Devil” supposedly planted seeds in a pattern in a cornfield. Now more than ten thousand instances of increasingly elaborate crop circles have been reported, with no-one caught in the act. By the early 21st century the patterns were progressively more complex and often mathematically ingenious, even mimicking fractals. Many crop circles in the UK appeared over chalk aquifers or near historic sites such as Avebury or Stonehenge. Andy explored various explanations but overlooked that crop circles tend to appear near human habitation and only in Western countries, and often resemble computer generated graphics. If you wish to let your imagination roam over the many topics covered by the u3a meetings (monthly for all, or in groups for enthusiasts) take a peep at the Heathfield and District u3a website ( https://heathfield.u3asite.uk/welcome/) to widen your horizons and see why the u3a logo is ‘Learn, Laugh, Live’, and at little expense!

Increase your own 'crop' … promote your events and activities here by emailing: [email protected]