Heathfield Town News

Breast Cancer Now. “Thousands of amazing people come together to drink tea, sell cakes, run raffles, host games and much more to raise vital funds for people affected by breast cancer. Join them this August, order your Afternoon Tea fundraising kit today. With Afternoon Tea, you're not just raising funds, you're raising hope for people affected by breast cancer”. Join Breast Cancer Now, this August by taking part in or arranging an Afternoon Tea in Heathfield. To order your Afternoon Tea fundraising kit today. Visit: www.breastcancernow.org/afternoon-tea/sign-up-to-hold-an-afternoon-tea? Or if you’d prefer to register over the phone, you can always call on: 0333 20 70 300.

Paws For Thought. The new post box topper on Station Road has been made in aid of Canine concern, a dog charity who provide care-dog visits to care homes, hospitals, schools, and work places. “Canine Concern, was established in 1988 by Eve Waring, who had seen how important dog visits were to the elderly and lonely.” The medical profession endorses the charity’s findings “that allowing animals, especially dogs, into hospitals brings comfort to long-stay patients and those vulnerable to loneliness and depression.” If you like this topper please consider making a donation. Please take a picture of your dog next to the post box and email to: [email protected] so that they can share this on their social media. This topper has been made for the local community to enjoy and to raise a few smiles. Please enjoy and do not remove or damage. If you would like more information about Canine Concern, please contact the administration team in East Sussex by email or phone. Please note: for membership applications or to request a visit please enquire via the relevant pages on our website. Email: [email protected] Tel: 01323 760258 Office address: 21 Dallaway Drive, Stone Cross, Pevensey, East Sussex BN24 5FB Office opening hours: 09.00 to 17.30 Monday to Friday Or…For more information about Canine Concern please see the website: https://canineconcern.co.uk/

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam is this weekend. If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored, we will be here for you this weekend on Saturday 11th July at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

Colour Run, this weekend… tickets are on sale…don’t miss out on all the fun for all the Family, Get ready to run and laugh and get covered in a rainbow of colours at our super fun, Colour run event at Punnetts Town Primary School Summer Colour Run. Saturday 12th July 2025 at 2pm, with drinks/bar from 2pm and a bbq from 3.30pm. Tickets available via Arbor (School), or Eventbrite, Single adult/child £6 each or family of 4 £20 additional family members £5 each with a family member. 1 colour run ticket includes, warm up, t shirt, sunglasses and medal and a free entry for your child or children into the competitive kids race, at 3.30pm. Timings 2pm Registration, 2.15pm Warm up with Pink Fox Fitness, 2.30pm first family colour run. 3pm 2ndFamily Colour Run, 3.30pm Competitive Kids race.

Heathfield Community College “Preloved uniform sale on Saturday 12th of July from 10 am - 12 pm All welcome, cash or card payments accepted. If anyone still has uniform to donate, we would be really happy to take it from you. The collection bin will be outside the Welfare office main entrance until the end of term. Our last sale was very successful with some parents emailing in to say how grateful they were to have had the opportunity to buy some second-hand items, we couldn't do any of it without our generous community!”

Care for the Carers offers a range of information, advice and support groups across the district. To find your nearest group please visit the website at www.cftc.orguk?whats-on

Ever Dreamed of Playing a Brass Instrument? Now's Your Chance! On Tuesday 15th at 6.45pm, Heathfield Silver Band is opening its doors for a special open invitation! If you've ever wanted to "have a go" at playing a brass instrument, this is your perfect opportunity to try it out. Instrument/instruction provide for free. What to Expect: Our experienced band members will be on hand to guide you through the basics of producing your very first notes. Don't worry if you've never touched an instrument before; everyone has to start somewhere! We'll help you get going, and you can even try it out for a few weeks to see if it's for you. Event Details: When: Tuesday 15th at 6.45pm. Where: Heathfield Silver Band, The Bandroom, Alexandra Road, Heathfield TN21 8EA Get in Touch: Want to learn more or have a question? Visit our website: www.heathfieldsilverband.com Email us: [email protected] Call us: 01435 817201 Or message us. We can't wait to help you discover the joy of brass!

Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Session. Hearing aid maintenance volunteers will be at Union Church in Heathfield every 3rd Friday of the month (Friday 18th July) from 11am to 12 noon. No session in February or October. No appointment necessary. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. No appointment necessary. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6 to 9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and earmould we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582

Mankind Heathfield: ManKind is a free Support Group for men. Set up in 2020 in Eastbourne, ManKind provides a safe place for men to share how they are feeling and to support each other. The ManKind Heathfield group meets every Thursday evening from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Union Church Community Hub (High Street entrance). If you are struggling with your mental health currently, are in recovery and willing to share your experience with other men or, you support someone with a mental health condition, this group is for you. The group encourages men to talk about their feelings however, if you are not ready to share, you can just listen. The group is not able to offer counselling or therapy. If you are experiencing an acute mental health condition, speak to your GP. For further information or to contact us, see the ManKind Heathfield Facebook page or ManKind website (www.mankindcic.co.uk)

Heathfield Farmers’ Market. We look forward to welcoming you to our next Farmers’ Market which will take place on Saturday 19th July, from 9am to 12.30pm. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Future Dates: 16th August, 20thSeptember, 18th October, 15th November, 20th December.

Welcome Baptist Church - Children's Activities. Join us for some Messy Family Fun this Summer! Get ready for crafts, giggles, and plenty of mess! Booking is essential – click the link below to secure your spot! Payment is required at time of booking. Please book for each child over 1 year old attending. M Open to all babies, toddlers and primary aged kids Don’t miss out – it’s going to be messy and marvellous! Wednesday 6th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-17Friday 8th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-18 Wednesday 13th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-19 Friday 15th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-20

Open Garden. Enjoy a peaceful afternoon wandering through a beautiful garden, bursting with colour– all in support of Medicines Sans Frontiers. Field Parking available. £10 entry to include tea and cake. Save the date - Saturday 19th July 2.00pm-4.30pm South Binns, Swife Lane, Broad Oak, East Sussex, TN21 8UX Children free. No dogs. Uneven steps and paths. Medicines Sans Frontiers sometime known as Doctors without Boarders “is an international humanitarian organisation providing medical care in more than 70 countries… experts at working in fast-moving and highly-insecure environments. So, whether it's launching a rapid response or delivering community care, we go wherever we are needed most. In 2023, we admitted more than 1.3 million people to our hospitals and held more than 16.4 million consultations, including at mobile clinics and in refugee camps.” For more information see: www.msf.org.uk

Support Broad Oak Village Hall. Enter their super draw to win: A Nintendo Switch 2 and mega bundle or £1,000 cash prize. See: www.wealdencommunitylottery.co.uk - Broad Oak Village Hall.

Book your table at the first Big Charity Quiz of 2025! The Two Tails Big Charity Quiz is back for 2025 on Saturday 19th July, at 7pm at Union Church Heathfield. Last year's events raised over £600 for chosen great causes, and they’d like to better this year. Two Tails Brewing raising funds for Union Church and their community projects and will be teaming up with You Raise Me Up, to raise funds for the invaluable work they do, in providing emotional support to families that have lost a young adult aged 16-25. Teams of 6 maximum (over 16s only) £5 per person. The Two Tails bar will be fully open, feel free to bring your own snacks & nibbles. Pre-booking, with payment is required. To reserve your table, message on the Two Tails Taproom facebook page, or or email [email protected] and we will send you our bank details. Once paid we will confirm your booking. “Two Tails is the name of a new drinking experience, based in Heathfield, East Sussex. Through regular pop-up events, our aim is to offer the full tap room experience, and showcase the best of Sussex’ independent & craft beer, wine, cider and spirits.” Email: [email protected] Facebook Two Tails Taproom For information about You raise me up, see: https://www.youraisemeup.co.uk/

Kids Disco party, presented by Brisco Entertainment on 1st August 2025 at Horam Vilage Hall from 6pm-8pm raising funds fir C.A.T.S Club. Drinks, Hot Dogs, Games and Kids raffle all included for £5 per person. To buy your ticket please message: [email protected] or 07951878939 or contact via facebook.

Henry Normal Poetry Hour with special guest Tim Barlow returns to Heathfield Library on Friday 1st August at 6pm. This is part of a Free tour of local Libraries. There are just a few spaces left, but you do need to book your place. See: https://eastsussex.spydus.co.uk/ press 'events' and scroll down.

