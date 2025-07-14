Heathfield Town News

Money raised will go towards research and supporting those affected by MND; “which isn’t incurable, it’s underfunded… There are approximately 55 people in East Sussex and just 5000 in the whole country with MND. Although MND is perceived as a rare disease, the odds of developing it are 1 in 300. Please consider donating to this cause and help to make a difference to the lives” of all those affected by this condition. https://www.justgiving.com/.../steven-moore-1703841076715...For more information about MND please see: www.mndassociation.org

Rapkyns Nursery was started by plant enthusiast Steven Moore; who sadly passed away Christmas Eve 2023, from Motor Neurone Disease. Morag, is continuing to run the nursery with the help of volunteers; who began helping when Steven was diagnosed.At Rapkyns Nursery we have been growing plants in our idyllic country setting for over 30 years. We currently have so many beautiful plants, that it really does feel like a wonderful garden and place to be. With several places to sit and relax, we encourage you to bring a flask and enjoy some down time in our colourful, tranquil setting. We are open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10.30am until 5pm, Street End Lane, Broad Oak, Heathfield TN21 8UB. For information, please see our website at wwww.rapkynsnursery.co.uk or our facebook page: Rapkyns nursery. As well as visiting the nursery, you can find the popular Rapkyns Nursery plant stall at many events, including local plant fairs and National Garden Scheme open gardens. Check our social media pages for details.

20 Walks Around Heathfield. Did you know? A booklet of walks, initially devised in partnership between Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council and the Heathfield & District Group of the Ramblers’ Association is available to download free? From: https://www.hwpc.org.uk/files/local-info/20-Walks-around-Heathfield-booklet.pdfThe Heathfield Ramblers Group (Wealden Cuckoos) has a programme of walks, usually on Saturdays, ranging from 5 – 8 miles, in East Sussex & beyond, that continues throughout the year. For further information, please go to its website: https://heathfieldramblers.wixsite.com/website All walks are circular and include: 1. Heathfield South Geers Wood Cuckoo Trail 4km, 2. Heathfield North 7km 3. Heathfield South West 6.5km 4. Waldron 9.5km5. Cade Street, Broad Oak 7km 6. Old Heathfield 5km 7. Cade Street, Punnetts Town 5km 8. Old Heathfield, Twissells Mill 5km 9. Maynards Green, Vines Cross 4km 10. Waldron Scallow Bridge 5km 11. Cade Street, Warbleton 8km 12. Maynards Green, Vines Cross, Horam 7.5km 13. Broad Oak 6.5km 14. Horam, Coggers Farm, Cuckoo Trail 5.5km 15. Maynards Green, Runt in Tun 5km 16. Maynards Green, Coggers Farm 8.5km 17. Darch’s Wood, Whitehouse and Broadfield Woods 5.5km 18. Rushlake Green 6km 19. Swife Lane, Newick Lane, Broad Oak 9.5 or 6km 20. Completely around Heathfield 13.5km Please note. All walks are circular 1km = 5/8 mile

Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Session. Hearing aid maintenance volunteers will be at Union Church in Heathfield this week and every 3rd Friday of the month (Friday 18th July) from 11am to 12 noon. No session in February or October. No appointment necessary. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. No appointment necessary. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6 to 9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and earmould we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582

Heathfield Farmers’ Market this weekend. We look forward to welcoming you to our next Farmers’ Market which will take place on Saturday 19th July, from 9am to 12.30pm. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Future Dates: 16th August, 20th September, 18th October, 15th November, 20th December.

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (22nd July and 12th August), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Calling all Local Crafters - We need your help for our community Project. Tracy Williams and Union Church, Heathfield are planning a large display of poppies for Remembrance Day and we need your help crafting enough poppies!! A big thank you to everyone that has already made and dropped off poppies for us but, please keep making them as we need a lot more for our community project! In addition to knitted and crocheted poppies, poppies made out of felt are also fine! This is a great alternative if you are unable to knit or crochet but still want to be involved! Felt poppies are also a great way for local children to become involved! Perhaps even some local schools, Brownies or other children's groups might like to make some! All poppies will be used in a big display for Remembrance Day that myself and Union Church, Heathfield are planning, but we really need your help crafting enough poppies! Knitted or crocheted is fine, any pattern you like (there are many free patterns available online). Please leave 2 long ends of yarn from the middle to help us fix them in place. If you're not crafty or don't have the time but would still like to be involved then any donations of red or black yarn would be very much appreciated! Heathfield Crafts shop and Kit Wilson shop in Heathfield have both very kindly agreed to be drop off points for you to take your completed poppies and/or yarn. It's a big job and we're going to need LOADS of poppies to make it look effective which is why we've started so early! Please share and help spread the word! Thank You (T.Williams)

Welcome Baptist Church - Children's Activities. Join us for some Messy Family Fun this Summer! Get ready for crafts, giggles, and plenty of mess! Booking is essential – click the link below to secure your spot! Payment is required at time of booking. Please book for each child over 1 year old attending. M Open to all babies, toddlers and primary aged kids Don’t miss out – it’s going to be messy and marvellous! Wednesday 6th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-17Friday 8th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-18Wednesday 13th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-19Friday 15th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-20

Open Garden. Enjoy a peaceful afternoon, this weekend, wandering through a beautiful garden, bursting with colour– all in support of Medicines Sans Frontiers. Field Parking available. £10 entry to include tea and cake. Save the date - Saturday 19th July 2.00pm-4.30pm South Binns, Swife Lane, Broad Oak, East Sussex, TN21 8UX Children free. No dogs. Uneven steps and paths. Medicines Sans Frontiers sometime known as Doctors without Boarders “is an international humanitarian organisation providing medical care in more than 70 countries…experts at working in fast-moving and highly-insecure environments. So, whether it's launching a rapid response or delivering community care, we go wherever we are needed most. In 2023, we admitted more than 1.3 million people to our hospitals and held more than 16.4 million consultations, including at mobile clinics and in refugee camps.” For more information see: www.msf.org.uk

Kids Disco party, presented by Brisco Entertainment on 1st August 2025 at Horam Vilage Hall from 6pm-8pm raising funds for C.A.T.S Club. Drinks, Hot Dogs, Games and Kids raffle all included for £5 per person. To buy your ticket please message: [email protected] or 07951878939 or contact via facebook.

Henry Normal Poetry Hour with special guest Tim Barlow returns to Heathfield Library on Friday 1st August at 6pm. This is part of a Free tour of local Libraries. There are just a few spaces left, but you do need to book your place. See: https://eastsussex.spydus.co.uk/press 'events' and scroll down.

Book your table at the first Big Charity Quiz of 2025! The Two Tails Big Charity Quiz is back for 2025 on Saturday 19th July, at 7pm at Union Church Heathfield. Last year's events raised over £600 for chosen great causes, and they’d like to better this year. Two Tails Brewing raising funds for Union Church and their community projects and will be teaming up with You Raise Me Up, to raise funds for the invaluable work they do, in providing emotional support to families that have lost a young adult aged 16-25. Teams of 6 maximum (over 16s only) £5 per person. The Two Tails bar will be fully open, feel free to bring your own snacks & nibbles. Pre-booking, with payment is required. To reserve your table, message on the Two Tails Taproom facebook page, or or email [email protected] and we will send you our bank details. Once paid we will confirm your booking. “Two Tails is the name of a new drinking experience, based in Heathfield, East Sussex. Through regular pop-up events, our aim is to offer the full tap room experience, and showcase the best of Sussex’ independent & craft beer, wine, cider and spirits.” Email: [email protected] Facebook Two Tails Taproom For information about You raise me up, see: https://www.youraisemeup.co.uk/

Baby Bank and Beyond: are in need of Girls Clothing aged 9 months to 10 years, unused Mum, Babe and Teen Toiletries, shoes in great condition and Pressure gates (as of 12th July) Please see the facebook page: Baby Bank and Beyond and message if you are able to help with any of these items. Baby banks collect pre-loved baby clothes and toys and pass them on to families in need within our community. The service is provided free and donations go directly to people that are finding it hard to afford the essentials for their little one. The primary age covered is 0-10 year and help is available within the areas of Heathfield, Hailsham, Polegate, Eastbourne and Lewes. If you need help or have items to donate? Please do get in touch. Email: [email protected]

Missing, from the post-box on Hailsham Road! Sadly, yet again, the Pride post-box topper, which had already been vandalised whilst in Station Road, for June Pride month, then repaired and placed on the post box in Hailsham Road, has now gone missing. If anybody has any idea who has removed it or where it is please let Tracy Williams know (via facebook). Tracy spends a considerable amount of time and care making these fantastic additions to post-boxes, bringing joy to members of our community and highlighting both local and often lesser-known charities. The missing topper was made to acknowledge that ‘Love is Love’, for the enjoyment of the community and to raise awareness for all people to be treated equally regardless of who they are or who they love. This topper is made in aid of Stonewall, a UK charity standing for LGBTQ+ people everywhere. Further information can be found at: https://www.stonewall.org.uk/ “At Stonewall, we stand for lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer, questioning and ace (LGBTQ+) people everywhere. We imagine a world where all LGBTQ+ people are free to be themselves and we can live our lives to the full.” The tremendous amount of love, time, care and attention given to making this topper has been so sadly dis-respected.

