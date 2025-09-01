Heathfield Town News

“There are approximately 87 million mobile phones in the UK.” (www.gov.org)

The Emergency Alert Test will be sent to mobile phones across the UK this weekend in the second ever national test of the system. Mobile devices will vibrate and make a siren sound for around 10 seconds and receive a text, at 3pm Sunday 7th September. The emergency Alert test will be sent to all 4G and 5G networks. The “test comes as the government publishes a Resilience Action Plan with new steps to secure the country and deliver the Plan for Change… as part of plans to strengthen the country’s preparedness. The Emergency Alerts system is used to warn if there’s a danger to life nearby, including extreme weather. It allows vital information and advice to be sent to people rapidly in an emergency.”

High Weald Walking Festival. This year’s celebration of the High Weald National Landscape starts on Saturday 13th September and runs until Sunday 21st September. For more information see: https://www.highwealdwalks.org

Heathfield Artisan Market is this weekend on Saturday 6th September from 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry, dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex and a wonderful Coffee Shop (Noakes Coffee) for hot drinks and cake. For more info or to book a stall, email: [email protected]

Fun Family Race Night change of date. (1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Scouts) will now hold this event on Saturday the 29th of November at 7.30pm, the State Hall in Station road, Heathfield. Cost £5 per adult and persons over 13 and Under 13’s Free. Car park at the rear of the Hall. To book email: [email protected]

The Arts Society Wealden Lectures 2025-2026 Come and join us for our exciting programme of 10 monthly lectures starting in September 2025. Our first lecture will be on: Tuesday 9th September 2025 entitled “Life and Art of Marian North.” Victorian Botanical Artist and Traveller at 2.00pm. Marianne North led an unconventional life, painting rare plants in their native lands. Edward Lear, Charles Darwin, and Joseph Hooker all formed part of her literary and botanical life. The pursuit of plants took her around the world whilst her paintings were destined for Kew. The annual subscription is £50 and we welcome guests to individual lectures for £7.50. If you would like to try us, you can come to your first lecture free of charge! Our nationally accredited speakers are experts in their field, and we have a diverse programme covering fine and decorative arts as well as architecture, design, photography and much more. Venue: Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, Heathfield. TN21 OXG For more information contact: John Larum, [email protected] or Visit: theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Rushlake Green – Big Little Arts Festival (BLAW) Take part in a unique opportunity to play, sing or just listen to the music played by the village bands for your 18th & 19th century Sussex ancestors. A workshop led by Sussex Harmony forms part of the activities making up this innovative local festival www.littleartsfestival.co.uk At 2.30pm on Saturday 27th September, Warbleton church TN91 9BD will ring once again with the robust and hearty music heard there before the organ was installed and the gallery where the village band played was torn down by the “reforming” Victorians. Singers and musicians of all ages and experience are welcome – come to sing, or play violin, ‘cello, double bass, recorder, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon or serpent. Or just listen. This music needs to be sung and played with as much enthusiasm as accuracy. It’s fun to sing and play, and relatively easy to learn. We’ll supply you with a music booklet. You’ll learn the hymns, psalms and songs heard from pub to pulpit in rural Sussex and there will be a sing through at 4.30pm. To cover all workshop costs we suggest a donation of £10 (£5 for those under 16), payable on the door. To take part & book a workshop place or get further information, please contact: Rachel Jordan: 01273 476837 & 07947 434488 ~ [email protected] Paula Nicholson: 01435 830934 ~ [email protected]

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam is back from Summer break! If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like restored, we will be here for you this Saturday 13th September at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea. Cash/Card reader payments accepted. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome, all services are free, but donations are very welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details email: [email protected]

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church, Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (9th and 23rd September), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Calling artists. What does Peace on Earth mean to you? Union Church, Heathfield, Christmas Tree Festival this year, will have a theme of 'Peace on Earth' (we need it!). As part of this we are inviting people to send us digital photographs or scanned artworks that represent what this means to them. We will then choose a few to be shown on our big screen throughout the festival and especially at Candlelit Peace Vigils we will be holding. Please send any submissions to Vicky, at: [email protected] by the middle of November.

The Heathfield Loyalty Card is now in its third Year. Twenty-six retailers participate in the scheme. A card can be picked up from any participating retailer and stamps collected as you shop. Once completed cards are entered into a Monthly draw to win £50 worth of vouchers to spend locally. Participating retailers: Mobile Galaxy, Martinez Hair Salon, Melina Joy Opticians, Trading4U, Sue’s Shoes, The Antique Shop, No 37, Colour Lab Hair Studio, Gemini Greetings, Fred Olsen, Cuculo, Pople & Broad Opticians, Truffles Bakery, Two Tails Taproom. Jolie Maison, Farrago, Pink Cabbage Co, Wildbloods, Noakes Coffee, Ricky’s Ltd, All Wrapped Up, Heathfield Crafts, The Pet Food Shop, The Flower Workshop, Balcombes DIY and Express Car Parts & Accessories.

Heathfield Choral Society. Have you ever thought of singing in a choir? Would you like to sing Handel’s Messiah? Now is your chance to join Heathfield Choral Society in singing this famous oratorio. Rehearsals start on 8th September 7.30pm at Horam Village Hall. Concert date is 6th December. For more information please see: www.heathfieldchoral.org.uk

