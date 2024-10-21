Heathfield Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With October heading to a close, Hallowe'en fast approaches. Around Heathfield and Surrounding Areas can you find: the ghost that says Boo, or some striped and frilly fun and a plump pumpkin perched poignantly on a post box near you?

New post box toppers have appeared again in Heathfield on Station Road, Holly drive and Hailsham Road, all wishing the community a Happy Hallowe'en and made in aid of Air Ambulance Charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex who save lives when every second counts. Please see https://aakss.org.uk/ for more information and to make a donation to this remarkable charity.

“We hope you will never need us… and if you do, we will be there to fight for your life.” Please enjoy the post box toppers, perhaps take a photo as well and share these at Instagram: @spread.kindness.with.crochet or on Facebook at: UK Post Box Topper and More Group or Facebook: Postbox Topper and Yarn Bombing.

Heathfield Bonfire Night took place on Saturday, October 12. Heathfield & District Bonfire Society (HDBS) took to the streets, bringing the community together to enjoy a night of traditional Sussex bonfire. A local spokesperson commented: “It's great to see the Heathfield community coming together. So many people both young and old came out to support and what wonderful work and commitment from the bonfire society.”

HDBS Procession

They welcomed fellow kindred societies from all over Sussex inviting them to celebrate with them, joining in the procession. The procession featured some impressive fiery pieces, a remembrance service supported by local cadets and one of HDBS members played the ‘last post’ to signify the minute silence before the poppies were lit and the streets filled with confetti.

Heathfield silver band, along with SkullDrummery and Drum & Blaze, two fantastic drumming bands, added to the atmosphere. This year's tableau was pulled through the high street not once, but twice for everyone to get a close up glimpse of the tab team's stunning creation ‘The Post Orifice’ before heading to its fate at the fire-site for the big finale.

The bonfire was adjoined with a homemade guy courtesy of a local primary school, All Saints and St Richards. This year's addition to the fire-site was the clergy stand, a traditional feature at many bonfire celebrations, where our Archbishop took to the stand to address the community. Heathfield should be very proud of their achievements, building on their event year by year.

The dedication and hard work from its members, and the support of local businesses, clubs and organisations in the town, making it a successful event enjoyed and supported by the local community, all whilst raising money through bucket collections for local charities and causes. Success to Heffle!

Sensational Celebrations!

Get ready to boogie at the BOPS Hallowe'en Family Disco, this weekend, on Saturday, October 26 from 4pm to 7pm at Broad Oak Village Hall, Burwash Road, Broad Oak.

A spooktacular night of dancing, games and fun for all the family, held by Broad Oak Pre-School. Get your costumes ready because there will be prizes for the best dressed! Our DJ will be playing all your favourite Hallowe'en tunes.

This event is perfect for families looking for a safe and entertaining way to celebrate the spooky season together. Don't miss out on this fang-tastic event - see you there! Family admission two adults, four children £22.38, one adult £3.96, one child £6.13 Tickets can be booked at Eventbrite www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bops-halloween-family-disco-tickets-1009475447237

Sussex Support Service. Did you know you can join us just for lunch, at Age We Care every Tuesday and Thursday 12.30pm – 13.30pm. Tuesday, October 29, pork cassoulet, roast potatoes and mixed vegetables, Viennetta. Thursday, October 31, chicken in white wine sauce, new potatoes/roast potatoes and veg, maple and pecan Tart. Tuesday, November 5, cod in tomato and chorizo sauce, new potatoes and sugar snap peas, steam pudding, Thursday, November 7, jacket potatoes with a selection of fillings with salad and coleslaw and fresh fruit salad.

Striped, Frilly Fun

For information on our other sessions including singing, physical activities and art? Just call us on 01825 760176 or email us at: [email protected] Please book by Thursday the week before. Cost £5.50 per person for a two-course lunch, including refreshments. Menu is subject to changes. Dietary needs and preferences catered for. Please make sure we are aware of any allergies. Some of our sessions are free and others just £5.50 (Carers attend activity sessions for free) Are you a PA and looking for things to do with those you support? You can also join us. Booking is required.

Chomp and Chat is back for Half term on Wednesday, October 30 with pasta for lunch! Activities and lunch for parents and their children. 11.30am for crafts and games and lunch at 12.30pm (ish) Chomp and Chat is a free* School Holiday Lunch Club for the local families where everyone gets to eat! This is designed to help families who are living on a tight budget. If you can afford to put a contribution in the pot, it would be appreciated!

All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Please advise dietary requirements at time of booking. Limited numbers so booking is essential, with a bit of notice please! Call 01435 867195 or email [email protected] Venue The Community Hub at Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield, TN21 8YN This group is being run by Union Church for the benefit of the community to hopefully help – it contains No Religious content.

Heathfield Silver Band appeal to Heathfield and surrounding areas, we need Cornet players! Whether you’ve played before or not, young or no so, we want to hear from you! Music is a great boost for anybody but playing in a brass or sliver band will give hours of fun and fulfilment. And why not the cornet, it’s the smallest of all the instruments in the band and gets most of the good bits! You can even pack it in your suitcase to practice on holiday.

We have instruments to loan and a band master to teach you, so why not give it a go! 6.30pm every Tuesday for the learner group at our own band room in Alexander Road, Heathfield. It would be great to see you and you’d be helping to keep this nearly 140 year old band keep playing! For information see the Heathfield Silver Band Website at: www.heathfieldsilverband.com

Bonfire Christians Heathfield, is a new community of Christians connecting with God out in nature -whatever the weather! “The earth itself is their church, the vast, open sky, it’s ceiling” (Wayne Teasdale.) To be held on Sundays @ 5pm every 4th Sunday, dates as follows: Sunday 27th Oct, 24th Nov, and 22nd Dec at the Broad Oak Scout Hut next to Broad Oak Village Hall. TN21 8SS contact 01435 876195 for more details.

Heathfield and Horam FC run fun football sessions for children in reception and year one. The first three sessions are Free. Rookies Football is mixed inclusive Football, covering Skills and Ball Technique, speed and footwork and promoting fun and team spirit. Sessions take place on Saturday mornings at Horam Recreation Ground

Girlguiding Heathfield District expands across the local area from units in Chiddingly, Horam and Heathfield. We provide a space for girls aged 4-18 with our youngest members in Rainbows for 4-7 year-olds and more energetic Brownies aged 7-10. Imaginative girls join Guides at aged 10 and can progress to Rangers at ages 14-18. We’re proud to have over 170 girls in Heathfield district.

We offer a space where girls can do anything, they can be themselves, get creative, explore, and most of all have fun. We follow a six-theme programme which includes Have Adventures, Be Well, Skills for my future, Express Myself, Know Myself, and Take Action. Our girls can choose their own path through our activities and events, it might be giggles and bedtime stories in sleeping bags, the genuine excitement of getting a new badge, trying water sports for the first time, achieving a climb to the top of Jacobs Ladder or cooking a three-course meal over an open fire.

Our volunteers make it all possible. They make Girlguiding happen by giving their time, talents, enthusiasm, and inspiration to our girls. With our numbers in growth and a year packed full with events, it’s an exciting time to join us as a volunteer to help grow the number of spaces available to girls. If you are interested in volunteering, please message the facebook page: Girlguiding Heathfield District, for more information or register on the Girlguiding website. Chiddingly Rainbows unit on a Monday and Heathfield units on a Wednesday would really like to have an extra pair of hands helping!

Urgently needed. The Goward Hall urgently require a new treasurer. This would consist of 30 minutes of work per week plus three meetings a year. For more information please contact Eve: [email protected] or call 01435 863964

The Heathfield and Waldron Twinning Association is holding its annual quiz in the State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield on Friday, November 1 at 7pm for 7.30pm. The charge is £12pp to include a fish and chip supper but please bring your own nibbles, drinks, glasses and cutlery. There will also be a raffle. Teams are a maximum of six and to book your table please contact Sheila Drennan on 01 435 866566 email: [email protected] by October 28.

Friends of Parkside School, Heathfield, will be holding their own Fireworks Night 2024, which will take place on Friday, November 8. Gates will open at 5pm, with the first display approximately 6.30pm. Tickets are on sale now at: https://parkside.onlineticketseller.com “As always there will be great food, refreshments, music and glow stands as well as not one but Two fireworks shows. (A quieter display first for those with more sensitive ears followed by the more traditional big bangs for the thrill seekers!)

Heathfield and Waldron Community First Responders are proud to be bringing back their 7th Annual Quiz Night on Saturday, November 9 at Kings Church, Station Road, Heathfield.

Prizes for the top three teams, and raffle. Doors open at 7pm and Quiz starts at 7.30pm. Cost £5 per person with a maximum of six people per team. Bring your own food and drinks. “Help us to raise some vital funds to continue the life-saving work we do” Come along and help us raise vital funds for the charity. To book, see the Heathfield and Waldron Responders Facebook page and scan the QR code to book.

Heathfield's Postbox Toppers 2025 Calendar! The postbox toppers which have featured throughout the past year have now been compiled into a 2025 calendar. If you would like to order one just drop Tracy Williams a message on facebook and pre-order your 2025 calendars at £15.99 each. Crochet poppy badges are also available, raising money for The Royal British Legion. Drop Tracy a message if you would like one.

The Royal British Legion provide life-long and life-changing support for our armed forces community. They support serving and ex-serving personnel all year round, every day of the week, honouring their courage and commitment by ensuring that the sacrifices they have made are recognised and that they are given the support they need and deserve.

Broad Oak Village Hall AGM will take place on Monday, November 4 at 6.30pm in the small meeting room at Broad Oak Village Hall, Burwash Road, TN21 8SS. Please join us at our AGM if you would like to get involved with this small friendly committee and help to improve the hall for its many hirers and users. The Village Hall Management Committee has been busy this year installing solar panels and a new heating system.

We are actively fundraising and applying for grants to improve the hall insulation before moving on to other improvements to the restrooms, kitchen and décor. For Further information please email: [email protected]

Ezeesport Holiday Club, for 4 to 8 years (older siblings also welcome) for day only, in Heathfield on Friday, November 1. Options for early and late drop off. Includes: Ezaasport Skills and Games - we will be learning and playing age-appropriate sports activities and games. Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt – if the weather is good, a Treasure Hunt in the school play area, using clues, for a trick or a treat. Ezeeblox- Free play with Ezeeblox to build a Safari park with wild animals or a Jurassic Park with dinosaurs or a Unicorn Kingdom. Ezeecrafts: making wooden bookmarks with painting pens. Creative/Quiet Time Playdough and Colouring in. Ezeeslime: The last activity for the day is making EzeSlime -seriously gooey and messy and great fun.

Open to all children from all schools. For more information and to book call: 07720525819 or email: [email protected]

Wild about dark skies festival October 28 until November 10. A celebration of the High Weald’s Dark skies. Wild about Warbleton invites you to “Don’t light me up” a Dark skies talk with Doug Edworthy, Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society on Tuesday, October 29, 7pm for 7.15pm at Bodle Street Village Hall, No Booking Required.

Also, on Thursday, November 7, 7pm for 7.15pm at the Church Rooms Warbleton, limited numbers, first come, first served. Followed by, weather permitting, a night-time walk. Free events, but donations to Wild about Warbleton very welcome! Any queries call 07510139126 highweald.org/darkskiesfestival Supported by High Weald National Landscape. LUND

Rotary Club of Heathfield & Waldron ladies are looking for stall holders for a Christmas Table Top Sale for St Wilfrid’s Hospice on December 8 at the Buxted Park Sports Pavilion TN22 4AY from 10.30 to 2.30pm. New, pre-loved sellers and buyers needed. All funds to be donated to St Wilfred’s Hospice. For reservations, all enquiries contact Linda 07976251238 or [email protected] Table or space £15 Public Entry on the day £1.

All Saints’ and St Richards’s Open Days. We are delighted to welcome the families of children starting school in September 2025 to our open days on Tuesday, November 5 at 2pm and Wednesday, November 6 at 6pm. Book your place on the website: www.assr.e-sussex.sch.uk If you are unable to make these days or times, please call us on 01435 863466 and we will be happy to arrange an alternative appointment.

The Art of Rag Rug Exhibition. Saturday, November 9 from 11am until 3pm at Punnetts Town Village Hall. TN21 9DH Demonstrations, Homemade Tea/Coffee and Cake, £3 entrance fee (Cash Only)

Tottingworth Farm have teamed up with The Flower House Burwash to offer an afternoon at Tottingworth Farm, Christmas Wreath Making on Thursday, November 28 between 4pm-6pm. Come and try your skills at making your own Christmas Wreath.

The price is £45 per person including a hot drink and a mince pie. If you would like to book a space, then please contact Hayley by calling 01435 884002 or emailing her directly at: [email protected]. Spaces are limited so book soon to enjoy this festive afternoon.

Maynards Green C P School Open Days for pupils starting school in Reception in 2025 are on Tuesday, November 5 at 9am and Tuesday, November 12 at 9am. You are warmly invited to join on of the tours. To make an appointment please telephone 01435 812622 or email: [email protected] Maynards Green C P School vision is for children to have confidence, skills and attitude to become responsible citizens who can achieve their potential.

All Saints and St Richards CofE Primary School are delighted to welcome the families of children who are due to start School in September 2025 to our Open Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 5 and 6. Please visit the website at: www.assr.e-sussex.sch.uk to book a space or if you cannot attend these days and times please call 01435 863466 to find a convenient alternative appointment.

Parkside Primary School. Are you interested in your child joining Parkside Primary School? We are always happy to meet new families interested in Parkside. If your child is due to start school in September 2025, visit us for our open days on Tuesday, November 12 at 6.30pm and Thursday, November 14 at 9.15am No need to book! For further informationa dnthe view our prospectus please see: www.parksideprimary.org

Cross in Hand CE Primary School Open Days for prospective parents with pupils starting school in Reception in 2025 are on Tuesday, November 19 at 6.30pm and Wednesday, November 20 at 9.30am. Call 01435 862941 or email: [email protected]

Or visit the website at: www.crossinhandschool.com “Cross in Hand is a very happy and welcoming school with a team of staff that put their heart and soul into nurturing and inspiring the children.”

Punnetts Town Community Primary School and Nursery School. If your child is due to start School in September 2025, please join us for our Open events on either November 13 at 9.30am or November 20 at 5pm. If you are unable to make either of these dates, please contact the school office on 01435830361 or email [email protected] and we can arrange an alternative time.

We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you are looking for a space for your child, we have do have spaces. Please contact the school office on 01435830361. We look forward to hearing from you. “We believe that childhood is a precious time, and this underpins our aim to nurture our children ensuring their happiness and feeling of safety at school.”

Email [email protected] with your inclusion for the Heathfield and Surrounding Areas Column.