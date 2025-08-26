Heathfield's Le Marche has become a landmark event

Born from a partnership between Heathfield and Normandy town Forges-Les-Eaux, Le Marche has grown from its initiation with a few stalls in 1997 to the 90-stall plus the landmark event it is today.

A formal signing ceremony in 1998 saw both towns enter into a twinning arrangement and close partnerships took shape with school exchanges, sports competitions, a cycle marathon and friendships between families on both sides of the Channel.

Thousands from across Sussex and the South East visited Heathfield on Bank Holiday Monday for Le Marche, now in its 28th year.

A free park and ride service whisked visitors to traffic-free streets lined with French and English traders. High Street shops joined in the entente cordiale with French-themed window displays.

There was live music on the sound stage from jazz, soul and rock bands plus Heathfeld's own community Cake and Wine Club Choir led by professional vocalist and Heathfield resident Angela Brooks. Meanwhile entertainers Andy Bosco and Marco the Magician kept adults and children amused throughout the day.

As well as eat-on-the-go food on offer, there were plenty of art and craft stalls alongside displaying pottery, paintings, fine fabrics, clothes and jewellery. Members of the town's u3a were promoting their programme of autumn and winter talks and describing ancillary activity groups specialising in a range of subjects including gardening, history or play reading.

Parish Council chair Gill Snook and Cllr Patrick Coffey were on hand to guide residents through a questionnaire to assess how their town shapes up and what they would like to see in the future. Among ideas put forward was the concept of a community cinema.

In an interesting juxtaposition, sturdy wooden accessories from the Men's Shed sold well, alongside French table linens, cheeses and chestnut or garlic-flavoured sausages. Almost all of the town's community groups made their appearance, including Scouts, the Chamber of Commerce and Heathfield Benefice alongside charities such as Macmillan and the Raystede Animal Rescue Centre.

Sussex farmers and growers were well represented, selling the best of the county's produce such as cheeses, cold meats and fresh fruit and vegetables.

The Twinning Association, which aims to foster friendship between Forges-les-Eaux and Heathfield at an individual level and through activities of a cultural, educational, sporting, recreational and commercial nature. Excange visits between both towns take place annually and it celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2023. New members are always welcome and anyone interested should contact Sheila Drennan on: 01435 866566.

Organisers were delighted so many High Street businesses both opened their doors on the Bank Holiday and created French-themed window displays.

Au Revoir le Marche - et au prochaine!

1 . Barbara from Boship Green Pottery Barbara from Boship Green Pottery Photo: SK

2 . Al and Paul Pippard from Beacon Down Vineyard, Cross in Hand Al and Paul Pippard from Beacon Down Vineyard, Cross in Hand Photo: SK

3 . Lawrence from Nut Knowle Farm, Horam Lawrence from Nut Knowle Farm, Horam Photo: SK

4 . Tartiflette Tartiflette Photo: SK