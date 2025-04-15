Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE EASTER CRAFT EVENT at Hellingly Community Hub was a great success. There were two fun-filled sessions, brilliant crafts, magical entertainment from Andy Hiccup, and lots of happy faces.

Both sessions were fully booked and full of joy, creativity, and Easter fun. The children enjoyed the crafts and searching for the secret word around the Hub as well as giggles provided by Andy's Magic Show. There was much positive feedback and HPC went the extra mile with one parent saying, “Thank you so much for providing a dairy-free Easter egg—really thoughtful and very much appreciated. The quiet play room was welcome as a bit of respite from the busy older kids” and another commented, “My three children aged 6, 4 and 2 had a great time. Excellent value. The entertainment was perfect, and the kids loved the goody bags on arrival!” Parish Clerk, Jenny Hoodless said, "We’re so grateful for the kind words and support, it means the world to us. Happy Easter from all of us at Hellingly Community Hub and The Hellingly Parish Council Team."

HELLINGLY COUNCIL GROUNDS TEAM were thanked for their work and time laying the grass around the new cricket pavilion patio. A huge investment that will make a massive difference on match days and for the café. A beautiful space for the community to use and enjoy in the sunshine.

THE COUNTRY PARK PUZZLE TRAIL is ready for you to explore. You can pick up a free copy of the trail from the Community Hub.

Children enjoying crafts at the Hellingly PC Easter Fun Day

FREE PARENT TODDLER GROUP runs at the Hellingly Hub every Monday morning from 8.30am-10am called Hellibubs. Make new friends and have a cuppa while your little ones play. No booking required, just pop

along (not on bank holidays).

*RHYMETIME is another free Parent and Toddler Group that takes place at the Hub. The next dates are Thursdays 24 April, 1 May and 29 May from 10am to 10.30am.

A FREE YOUTH CLUB runs from the Hellingly Hub for the older ones every Wednesday evening. Just pop along, no booking required. This is for school years 5 to 8 at 6.15pm to 7.30pm and School years 8 to 2 from 7.45pm to 9pm.

PARISH COUNCIL ACTIVITY DAYS will be held at the Horsebridge Recreation Ground (weather permitting) look out for details on our website and Facebook pages nearer the time, on 28 May, 30 July and 20 August.

CALLING ALL LOCAL BUSINESSES and sports groups. The Parish Council is looking for local clubs, groups and businesses to get involved in its Free family-friendly activity days at Horsebridge Recreation Ground on 28 May, 30 July and 20 August from 10am to 2pm. These events are a great opportunity to showcase what you do, engage with the community and get families involved in fun, active ways. You can get involved in one or all three events. Please contact Natalie at [email protected] for more information.

WEALDEN COMMUNITY ORCHARD NETWORK first meeting is on Wednesday 7 May from 1.30 to 3pm at Hellingly Community Hub. All welcome.

HELLINGLY BOWLS CLUB OPEN Day is on Saturday 19 April from 1.30pm at Lower Horsebridge Bowls Club, which is located to the side and back of Horsebridge Rec. Access between the car park and the Kings Head pub.

ARTISTS AND MAKERS will be putting on an exhibition of their work at Hellingly Hub, The Drive, Hellingly from 9 to 11 May. Continuing with our 'Meet the Makers & Artists' showcase, introducing watercolour and acrylics artist Lila Devaney Art & Workshops. Lila's work is inspired by her upbringing in Southern Ireland which she describes here: "I loved to walk across the open fields of lush meadow grass and wild flowers, rolling hills and enchanting woodland . The every day changing skies with fluffy clouds against a soft blue, changing to turbulent dramatic weather, full of energy and expectancy. It is the land of stories and magical beings."

"I lose myself in my paintings, enjoying the process often more than the results. There is great fun in exploring all mediums and styles, my first love is watercolour."

Lila is currently working towards a Diploma in Art History and Appreciation with the Art institute in London, is a member of the Brasspoint School of Visual Arts at Newhaven and currently the Chair of Sussex Creatives. If that is not enough, she also facilitates workshops in watercolour, acrylics and mixed media which she has also started at the Hailsham Youth Centre. As well as this Hellingly exhibition, you can see Lila at the Alfriston Art Exhibition in July, Gallery Uno in October and during the Art Wave in September.