Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL report that the smaller of the two play areas on Burfield Grange had some much-needed TLC thank you to HPC Grounds Team and two new pieces installed recently, replacing the broken equipment.

Also, a new dog and general litter bin has been installed on Park Road opposite the Station Road junction, please use it.

HARVEST FESTIVAL PLOUGHMAN’S DINNER is hosted by Hailsham Young Farmers on Sunday 14 September at 7.30pm at Hellingly Hub. Group bookings of 2 to 6 people £15pp via email at [email protected].

HELLINGLY CHURCH Ramble will be on Saturday 30 August at 10am, meeting at Hellingly church and returning by lunch time. Bring a drink, snack and money for a drink if there Is a pub on route. Café Church is a new initiative, a café style church at the Hub next Sunday 31 August at the usual time of 10.45am. There will be an informal cafe style table layout, with coffee, croissants and newspapers which we will incorporate in our service. All are very welcome. Reminder that Hellingly Church is temporarily closed during August and September. Services will be held either outside, at Upper Dicker Church or at the Hellingly Community Hub. Hellingly services during August and September will be held at: 10:45am Sunday Eucharist - Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly BN27 4EP. 9:30am Thursday BCP Eucharist - Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker, 8am Morning Prayer (Monday to Thursday) Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker. Hellingly church restoration work is now underway and you can see the latest progress on ‘A Church Near You’ or Hellingly Parish Church Facebook page.

Burfield playground has new equipment installed

BABY BANK & BEYOND CIC based in Hellingly asks, “As the seasons transition, we’re being asked for warmer essentials for little ones. Can you help us?” Drop off is in Hellingly or they may be able to collect larger donations. Please just get in touch by messaging on Facebook at Baby Bank & Beyond CIC, email: [email protected], WhatsApp /text: 07355 445502 or maybe you can support them via their Amazon Wish list. This is a volunteer led, not for profit organisation, providing good quality donated 0-10 years clothing, equipment, toys & toiletries to families in need with nowhere else to turn in Heathfield, Hailsham, Polegate, Eastbourne, Ringmer, Lewes, Seaford and the Havens.

THE KIDS ACTIVITY DAY at the Country Park was a great success. Over 300 people attended Hellingly Parish Council’s first one at the Country Park who hope you all enjoyed it as much as they did hosting it. Thanks to Hailsham Roadways, Bellway Homes, Southern Land Services, PJ Waste & Turfdry for sponsoring the event and also to the Grounds and Hub teams and volunteers for all their hard work. Councillors helped in the Cricketers Café at Roebuck Park. These people, activity hosts and stall holders all ensured the whole day had a great community atmosphere. The next one is at Halloween.