Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

LOVE IN A BOX 2025 closes on Sunday 2 November. You have a couple of days to get hold of a shoe box, choose what age and gender you are buying for and buy toys and other items to fill the box (as shown on the leaflet you can pick up at the back of the church).

Please then place your filled box at the back of church and it will be collected from there.

HELLINGLY PRIMARY SCHOOL TOURS are bookable now for Hellingly Community Primary School for Prospective Parents of children due to start school in September 2026. To book a place on one of the tours on Wednesdays 12, 19 or 26 November from 4.30 to 5.30 or Thursdays 13, 20, 27 November from 9.30am to 11am, please contact the school office on 01323 844346. Further admissions information on the East Sussex website https://www.eastsussex.gov.uk.

A CHARITY WINE TASTING EVENING is taking place in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Friday 7 November at Wellshurst Golf Course, Hellingly at 7.30pm. Go along and support this charity event. Relax and taste delicious wines with a range of locally sourced cheese. Over the course of the evening, Nicky will be talking you through the different wines and answering any questions. If you love the taste you can order on the night and have them ready for Christmas. To book at £14 per person, call 01435 813636.

Community Matters

EVENSONG FOR ALL SOULS’ DAY is at 4pm on Sunday 2 November in Hellingly Church. This is a new service to remember all those who we have loved and lost in the form of a sung Evensong. Go along and be part of this shared commemoration together. The choir will be singing. If you would like the name of someone to be read out in commemoration please let Fr Jeremy know by email at [email protected].

THE CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL organised by the Friends of Hellingly Church, is on the horizon and will run from Friday 12 to Sunday 14 December. If you would you like to celebrate a family event, advertise your business or organisation, please sponsor a tree. Lights will be supplied, you decorate, and when the festival is over, you keep the tree. A sensible proposition and lots of pleasure for hundreds of people. Details to follow.

CHAIRMAN OF HELLINGLY FRIENDS, Ronald Chatwin, is standing down as Chair. He says, “the time has come for me to give up the chairmanship of the Friends. Eight years ago a leader could not be found for the chrysalis committee so I gave in to pressure and took it on. The original committee has stuck by me and has been wonderfully supportive in what we have done to fulfil our brief to keep our ancient church standing. My thanks to them, you , the band of Friends, and all those who have been brilliantly supportive too of The Friends. Our motto: if the walls sag or the roof falls, we are there for you. Think, no more of me ‘persuading’ you to buy tickets.”