Hellingly Community Hub: The heart of our village

Nestled in the vibrant village of Hellingly, the Community Hub has become a vital resource for residents, businesses, and local groups.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its modern facilities, flexible spaces, and exceptional amenities, the Hub is the ideal place to host events, meetings, and celebrations.

Facilities Designed for You

The Hub offers three spacious, versatile rooms available for hire, making it perfect for a variety of purposes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The David White Hall (The Main Hall)

• Business Meetings & Networking Events – Equipped with a projector, flip chart, and Wi-Fi (all provided free of charge), our spaces ensure your meeting runs seamlessly.

• Workshops, Classes, and Training Sessions – A bright, welcoming environment that caters to both small and larger groups.

• Children’s Parties & Celebrations – Safe, clean, and family-friendly rooms where unforgettable memories are made.

Whether you’re a business owner, community group leader, or a parent planning a special celebration, our facilities are designed to meet your needs while keeping costs affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hellingly Community Hub, near Hailsham East Sussex

“We’re incredibly proud to offer such a versatile space for our community,” says Hub Coordinator Claire Kirby. “The fact that extras like projectors and flip charts are included means we can provide exceptional value that’s hard to find elsewhere.”

Why Choose the Hub?

• Flexible Room Layouts to suit any event.

• Free Use of two Projectors, Flip Chart, Wi-Fi, Hearing loops, and a high quality sound system (in the main hall) – no hidden costs!

• Full conference system in the main hall available to hire - details and prices on enquiry.

• Underfloor heating for those chilly evenings!

• Affordable Rates for businesses, community groups, and individuals.

• Electric car charging point.

• Ample Parking and easy access in the heart of Hellingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hub’s welcoming, modern spaces ensure a professional, comfortable setting for any occasion—whether it’s a training day, brainstorming session, or a fun-filled party for the kids.

How to Book

If you’re looking for the perfect venue for your next event, workshop, or celebration, the Hellingly Community Hub is here to help.

To check availability, arrange a tour, or make a booking:

• Visit our website

• Contact us directly via email or phone

Let’s make the Hub your go-to venue for events, meetings, and celebrations in Hellingly!

For more information or to book a space, visit https://booking.hellingly-pc.org.uk