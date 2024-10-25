Help Age UK East Sussex ensure people like John are not left alone this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For many, Christmas is a time filled with joy, laughter, and togetherness. However, for people like John, the holiday season can be one of the loneliest times of the year. Age UK East Sussex is calling on the local community for urgent donations to help make sure people like John don’t go for days without speaking to someone, especially at Christmas.

The Reality of Loneliness in Later Life

John's story is not uncommon. “I give thanks to Age UK East Sussex for the difference in my daily life, knowing that they are there for me, and that their sole aim is my wellbeing. They are like a soothing presence by my side. They also helped me obtain my attendance allowance which has given me the independence, strength and confidence to live my life to the full.”

In East Sussex, thousands of older people face the prospect of spending Christmas entirely alone, with little or no social interaction. Age UK East Sussex provides vital services such as befriending, wellbeing calls, and in-home visits to ensure that older people aren’t forgotten, particularly during the festive season. However, with the cost of living crisis and growing demand for support, the charity needs help more than ever. A small donation of just £10 could fund a befriending call, helping someone like John have a meaningful conversation and feel connected to the world around them.

A Lifeline for Older People

Age UK East Sussex’s CEO, Steve Hare, explains:"Christmas should be a time for celebration, but for many older people, it is a reminder of loss, isolation, and loneliness. People like John shouldn’t have to go for days without speaking to anyone. With more older people than ever facing loneliness, our services are a lifeline. But we can’t do it alone. We’re asking the community to come together and help us ensure that no one has to spend Christmas isolated and forgotten. Together, we’re not alone."

How to Donate

Donations can be made online via the Age UK East Sussex website www.ageuk.org.uk/eastsussex, by contacting the charity directly at 01273 476 704 or scanning the QR code below. Every penny raised will go directly towards supporting older people in the community who are in desperate need of companionship this Christmas. Together, we’re not alone.