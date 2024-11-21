Help beloved Jarvis Brook Social Club keeping going

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As we celebrate our 104th birthday you would assume that we all would be filled with joy. But alas we are fearful we may not make it to our 105th.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prices have increased over the years for all of us, but what makes us sad is how that has really effected us.

Yes we are a small social club but boy do we have a big heart!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sundays we have a fantastic Meat and Grocery raffle, gull of laughter good drinks and a brilliant atmosphere which is now a family tradition for all on a Sunday!

Just some of our loyal members

Within the 104 years that we have been going for we have watched the younger generation grow up start their own families and even become Head of the committee with over 50 years of service!

The Ladies Darts team have made the social club proud in the past, as well as the gents. With over 100 trophies that the club has won.

Every wednesday we have a crochet club, a chance to be somewhere warm and surrounded by like-minded people, a free disco every month and we can't forget the sports that are always shown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over Christmas time we hold a Christmas raffle with glorious prizes to be won starting from 50p a ticket. Top prizes in the past have been a 55" TV. Of course we can't forget the kids. We also have Santa and a disco for them too!

104 years we have been going for, watching each generation grow and setting new family traditions

And to think that all this history, friendships, hobbies and staffs jobs could be effected is heart breaking!

Anyone is welcome to come down to us and join. Membership will be free for the month of December but come January a membership fee of £20 will need to be paid for the year.

There is also plenty of parking behind us too which is free by the way (added bonus).

Please help us keep going and to support a club that truly deserves to be open another 104 years!