Help beloved Jarvis Brook Social Club keeping going
Prices have increased over the years for all of us, but what makes us sad is how that has really effected us.
Yes we are a small social club but boy do we have a big heart!
On Sundays we have a fantastic Meat and Grocery raffle, gull of laughter good drinks and a brilliant atmosphere which is now a family tradition for all on a Sunday!
Within the 104 years that we have been going for we have watched the younger generation grow up start their own families and even become Head of the committee with over 50 years of service!
The Ladies Darts team have made the social club proud in the past, as well as the gents. With over 100 trophies that the club has won.
Every wednesday we have a crochet club, a chance to be somewhere warm and surrounded by like-minded people, a free disco every month and we can't forget the sports that are always shown.
Over Christmas time we hold a Christmas raffle with glorious prizes to be won starting from 50p a ticket. Top prizes in the past have been a 55" TV. Of course we can't forget the kids. We also have Santa and a disco for them too!
And to think that all this history, friendships, hobbies and staffs jobs could be effected is heart breaking!
Anyone is welcome to come down to us and join. Membership will be free for the month of December but come January a membership fee of £20 will need to be paid for the year.
There is also plenty of parking behind us too which is free by the way (added bonus).
Please help us keep going and to support a club that truly deserves to be open another 104 years!