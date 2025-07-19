Help for house martins project at Plumpton College

The Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) is supporting a project at Plumpton College as part of their Nature Friendly Campus initiative. The initiative, led by Alex Waterfield, the College’s Ground and Gardens Manager, aims to increase biodiversity on the site. This includes encouraging plants which are beneficial to insects, which are a vital food source for a large number of bird species, including House Martins and Swifts. Both species have been in rapid decline in the past 30 years, with the fall in House Martin numbers being especially severe in the South East.

The House Martin colony at Plumpton College is the largest in Sussex. However, Tim Parmenter a local birder who has been monitoring the population there for many years with Reg Lanaway noticed a steep decline from the 100 or so nests in the 1980's to just 32 this year.

The birds, part of the Hirundine family, make mud cup nests in the eaves of buildings, favouring surfaces such as brick and tile. Although many of the College buildings are ideal in this respect, 18 artificial nest boxes have been provided by SOS to encourage greater numbers of the birds.

Paul Stevens, an expert on the species and ‘Hirundine Champion’ for SOS says: “ House Martins nest in colonies, so there is a better chance of attracting more birds to breed where there are a number of established nests.

Two House Martins at their nest at Plumpton College

"This makes Plumpton College an ideal site.”

SOS has also provided the College with Swift boxes which incorporate a ‘caller’, mimicking the sound of these birds. This is known to result in increased success in the birds using the boxes, with some being occupied in the first year after installation.

SOS is keen to receive applications for funding for community projects which benefit birds in the county. Application forms are available by emailing [email protected]