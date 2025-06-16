Helping cats, helping people – Cat Call charity continues Its lifesaving work

Cat Call has been serving the communities of Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill, and Battle since November 1983—and was proudly featured in the Hastings Observer back in January 1994 (see the original article at catcall.org.uk/about-cat-call).

As we prepare our 2024/2025 Charity Commission report, we wanted to share the real, on-the-ground impact of our work over the past year:

📞 3,033 calls to our helpline—where every caller speaks to a real person

🐾 102 cats helped

🏠 53 cats rescued and rehomed

💷 £46,361.71 spent on veterinary and welfare support

While not everyone is a cat lover, we believe that by helping cats, we also help the people who care for them. Our work is rooted in compassion, community, and direct action.

To support our efforts, we invite the public to an Open Garden fundraising event this Saturday, 21st June, from 1:30pm to 4:30pm, set at the edge of the beautiful St Helens Woods. Join us for an afternoon of summer charm and help raise funds for cats in need.

Enjoy:

🎁 Tombola

👚 Knitted goods for sale

🌿 Local handmade crafts

🐱 Our famous Cat Call catnip mice

☕ Tea, coffee, and homemade cakes

📍 Location: Junction of St Helens Park Road and Shining Cliff

🧭 Follow the signs from the entrance to Shining Cliff Road, along the woodland path. Look out for the garden gate on the right.

📌 What3words: ///hats.tiny.humble

Everyone is welcome—and every penny raised goes directly towards helping cats in need across our local communities.

1 . Contributed Worry Worms Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Pocket hugs Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Hand made baby clothes Photo: Submitted