Henna Foundation hosted Pohela Boishakh celebration in Worthing

Curated by a passionate team of volunteers, the Pohela Boishakh event was held in Worthing and featured traditional Bengali music, dance, food, and heritage displays.

The celebration highlighted the rich culture of the Bengali community and promoted unity, inclusion, and shared joy among all attendees.

The event was graced by Dr. Timothy Fooks, High Sheriff of West Sussex, as the Chief Guest, and the newly appointed Mayor of Worthing, Cllr Cathy Glynn-Davies, who both expressed their admiration for the spirit of togetherness and cultural pride on display. Guests also travelled from London and other areas to take part in the festivities.

The High Sheriff remarked that “Pohela Boishakh speaks to us of the richness of heritage - of language, art, tradition, and identity. These are not simply things to be remembered; they are to be lived, shared, and cherished. What I am witnessing today is a shining example of how cultural celebration brings people together. Events like this build bridges of understanding and remind us of the beauty and delight there is to be found in our diversity. Shubho Noboborsho – Happy New Year!”

A spokesperson of the Henna Foundation said “Pohela Boishakh is not just a new year celebration; it’s a reminder of the importance of community, heritage, and hope.”

The Henna Foundation continues to lead local initiatives that empower women, celebrate heritage, and foster stronger communities through arts, culture, and education.

1 . Contributed The Mayor of Worthing and High Sheriff celebrate Pohela Boishakh with Henna Chowdhury and her family. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The High Sheriff joins Henna Chowdhury and her friends and family for the celebrations Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Traditional Pohela Boishakh food for the celebration Photo: Submitted