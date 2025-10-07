Heron Park Primary Academy hosts heartfelt coffee afternoon for Macmillan Cancer Support

The Prefects ready to welcome Heron Park's families and friends.

On Friday 26th September, Heron Park Primary Academy opened its doors to families and friends for a Macmillan Coffee Afternoon filled with cake, compassion, and community spirit. The event, part of the nationwide Macmillan fundraising initiative, brought together pupils, staff, and supporters to raise vital funds for cancer support services.

Guests were treated to a delightful spread of homemade bakes and warm drinks, with every slice and sip contributing to a meaningful cause. The generosity and enthusiasm on display made the afternoon a resounding success and the school is pleased to announce that £115 was raised for the charity.

The event also featured two special moments that captured the heart of the school community:

Year 6 Prefect Badge Ceremony: Heron Park proudly presented official badges to its newly appointed Year 6 prefects. The team received warm applause as they stepped into their leadership roles, ready to represent their peers with pride and responsibility.

Musical Performance by Year 4: Guests were moved by a joyful performance from Year 4 pupils, who sang a song they’ve been learning in music lessons. Their heartfelt rendition brought smiles and a few tears, reminding everyone of the power of togetherness.

Staff at Heron Park Academy expressed their gratitude to all who attended, baked, donated, and cheered. “Your support means the world,” said one organiser. “Every moment shared today helps Macmillan continue their incredible work.”

The school continues to champion causes that bring people together and make a difference. With events like this, Heron Park proves that community spirit is alive and thriving in Eastbourne.