Heron Way celebrates ‘outstanding’ Ofsted result

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The school was rewarded with an ‘outstanding’ rating in all areas: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

The inspection took place on February 20 and 21 this year, and means the school has maintained its status following the previous ‘outstanding’ result in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three inspectors carried out deep dives in reading, mathematics, geography, history, science and PE. For each deep dive, they discussed the curriculum with subject leaders, visited a sample of lessons, spoke to teachers, spoke to some pupils about their learning and looked at samples of pupils’ work.

Head Teacher James Crump with the school team captains.

The report stated that “Pupils at this school relish learning and rightly take pride in their achievements. Adults have a deep understanding of how to meet pupils’ emotional and physical needs. This creates an inclusive atmosphere where both pupils and adults feel supported to try out new experiences, make mistakes and grow personally".

“Leaders are excellent at developing their staff. They coach one another to become experts in curriculum design, subject knowledge, and early childhood development. Staff use this knowledge skilfully, alongside their astute understanding of each pupil’s pastoral needs, to adapt their teaching. This enables all pupils to achieve highly".

Reading was heavily scrutinised and the team were impressed with Heron Way’s approach and facilities: “The school’s huge library pays tribute to the importance given to reading. Teachers share their enthusiasm for books at every opportunity. Older pupils read to younger ones, sharing their love of stories. Any children at risk of struggling to read are identified before starting school".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the feedback meeting directly after the inspection, the safeguarding team were also praised as they “went above and beyond” good practice - ensuring the children and families at Heron Way were nurtured, cared for and happy.

Head Teacher, James Crump said: “The children at this school are amazing and for OFSTED to recognise our efforts as outstanding is fantastic. The whole community are thrilled to receive this recognition – and this is a major team effort. Staff, children, parents/carers and governors all play their part in making Heron Way such a great place to work, learn and have fun! Horsham is full of great schools and we will continue to work alongside our fellow establishments to ensure the best possible outcomes for the young people across our communities.”

Parents and carers of the school’s 416 children have sent messages and cards of congratulations to the school staff after hearing the news.

Annabel Klempa wrote: “As a parent, I know how lucky we are to have our children attend the school but to have had the school’s hard work and care formally recognised by Ofsted so magnificently is just wonderful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Hearn posted in the parent’s Facebook group: “On behalf of all the parents a HUGE thank you to the school and all those involved in the school. We know how lucky we are.”

Rachel Wylie agreed, replying: “Fabulous result and what an amazing reassurance that our children are receiving such a positive start in their education. Thanks to all at the school.”