Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

A HORTICULTURAL GARDEN TOUR is taking place at Herstmonceux Castle Estate on Tuesday 1 and Friday 4 July at 12 noon.

Local resident Penny Vasey returns with a series of garden tours focusing on the Castle's formal gardens. The cost is £4 per person and tickets can be purchased on the day from the ticket office or café. Maximum number per tour is 25. Penny lives within walking distance of the Estate and is a keen gardener. She is involved with Windmill Hill Horticultural Society at www.whhs.co.uk and the Sussex Gardens Trust.

CELEBRATE ENGLISH WINE WEEK at Henners Vineyard, Church Lane, Herstmonceux. On Friday 27 join them at 3pm for a complimentary Vineyard Tour. Discover their story, their approach to sustainability and, what gives their wines their signature style. Spaces are limited and you can book via hennersvineyard.co.uk. From 4pm, relax into the evening with live music from Ashleigh, while Specs and Bear serve their signature raclette menu. Discover Henners still and sparkling wines with a self guided tasting flights, the perfect way to explore the range at your own pace. Discounts apply. To book a table, email [email protected] or just drop in to enjoy the music, food, and wine with a view.

YOUNG FARMERS SUMMER PARTY is at Court Lodge Farm, Wartling on Saturday 28 June from 8pm to midnight. Entry is £7 cash or card. There will be BBQ, bar and DJ.

COMMUNITY COFFEE STOP welcomes all locals and residents on Monday 30 June from 10am to 12 noon at Herstmonceux village hall. Come and join everyone, bring a friend, make new friends, arrange to meet a friend, sit outside in the sunshine and enjoy tea or coffee and a biscuit for just £1.​

WINDMILL HILL WINDMILL has organised a fun way to support the windmill. Go along to Catsfield Village Hall on 24 July. They have arranged a fundraiser for the windmill. Country music fun with the Windmill Hillbillies. Songs, dancing, raffle. Just £5 on the door. Email [email protected] to reserve seats. Country style songs, dancing, singalong, refreshments. Prize for the best cowboy or cowgirl outfit.

SUNDAY SERVICES: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 10am Holy Communion and Healing, 6pm United Service with Free Church. Refreshments from 5pm. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: No Service. Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am. Society of Friends (Quakers) 10.45 each Sunday for a quiet hour of worship and reflection at the

Friends’ Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux BN27 4NR.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP will be meeting on Sunday at Hailsham Leisure Centre car park to walk the Laughton Circular. Bring a picnic. If you would like to go along, register with walk leader Lita on 01323 843943 or 07561 493111.

HERSTMONCEUX & WARTLING SUMMER FAIR is on the 12 July in Wartling Churchyard. If you would like a table please ring Pam 07801374831 or talk to Suzanne in church.

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CROUCH MEMORIAL Cup match is on July 10 against Herstmonceux Cricket Club at the Recreation ground HQ. This annual game is played in memory of the Club's dear friend Jim Crouch, who sadly died 2 years ago and was a player and treasurer for many years of both clubs. Everyone is welcome. It will be a needle match. Enquiries to Richard Thomas 07813 676577.

HERSTMONCEUX SCHOOL SUMMER FAIR is on ​Saturday 5 July from 11.30 to 2pm. If you are interested in holding a stall at the fair, please email [email protected]

Stalls are £10, plus a raffle donation.