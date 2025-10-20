Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 8am Holy Communion, 3.30pm Compline.

St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Morning Prayer. Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am.

COWBEECH BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS are on Friday 31 October. Wristband entry ticket prices are: In advance adult (16+) £6, on the gate £8, 4 to 15yrs (accompanied with Adult) £1, under 4yrs free. Advance tickets now on sale at Merrie Harriers and Herstmonceux Post Office. The schedule is 6pm gates open at the Bonfire Field, 7pm torchlight parade with Ryebellion Drummers from the Merrie Harriers Pub to the Bonfire site. Hog Roast, BBQ, Hot Chocolate booth and Bar. 7.30pm is the lighting of the bonfire, 8pm Fireworks display by BBB Fireworks, 9.30pm Event closes. Prizes for Best Dressed Guy, Fancy Dress prizes for Adults and Children. Get your best spooky look ready.

HERSTMONCEUX VILLAGE INAUGURAL 8K TRAIL took place last weekend. Organisers want to thank all those who took part in this first race which started and finished in the recreation ground and race HQ in the village hall. The runners loved the gently undulating course with its mix of footpaths, bridleways and woodland, and the stunning scenery throughout. Many congrats to local runner Nicola Twilley (no. 284), who was the first lady finisher and also had the satisfaction of gaining her first ever race victory and overall race winner, Phil Payne, who both received a cash prize, plus one free entry into any future 1066 trail races. Many thanks to all the volunteers, who did a sterling job as well as the farmers and landowners who were all very accommodating. For their next two races visit www.1066trailraces.co.uk for details.

Will Withecombe (co race organiser), ladies winner Nicola Twilley and overall race winner Phil Payne

CHRISTMAS WREATHMAKING WORKSHOPS at Lime Cross Nursery can be booked at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule/ac02844b/ for events on 29 and 30 November and then 6 and 7 December. Join Vicky for a fabulous wreath making workshop using a selection of sustainable and unique foliage from the conifer pinetum, as well as a superb range of traditional contemporary materials to create your dream wreath. The afternoon finishes with a glass of Secret Vineyard wine and a mince pie. Tea and coffee available throughout.

THE ADAMS FAMILY is a new musical comedy directed by Chris and Linda Thompson and performed by Herstmonceux Amateur Theatre Society from 4 to 8 November at Herstmonceux Village Hall nightly at 7.30pm and with matinee at 2.30 on Saturday. Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/hats-uk.

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLING CLUB has enjoyed another successful season. Now drawing to a close, its hardworking members have been busy preparing the green for its winter rest. Over recent weeks, working parties have completed essential maintenance, including scarifying, hollow tining, fertilizing, and reseeding. Thanks to their efforts, the rink is now fully prepared for the colder months ahead, with no further work required until early spring.

The club is also delighted to have received a beautiful new wooden bench, generously donated by the Everingham family in memory of Jean, who sadly passed away earlier this year. Jean was a stalwart of the club, a keen bowler, and the beloved wife of the infamous Terry Everingham. The seat will take pride of place beside the green next season - a fitting tribute to a much-loved member and friend.

On the social side, the Village Hall Quiz Night proved a great success, with ten enthusiastic teams battling it out for the top spot. Proceeds from the evening, together with funds raised from the raffle, will provide valuable support for the club’s ongoing activities and upkeep.

To round off the year, members are looking forward to their Annual Dinner at the Horam Manor Golf Course on 7 November, where trophies and silverware will be presented to this season’s competition winners. It promises to be a Wonderful evening to celebrate another enjoyable and rewarding year of bowling.

HERSTMONCEUX CASTLE WELCOMES BACK students. Herstmonceux Castle, home of Queen’s University’s Bader College in East Sussex, is set to reopen after structural issues caused the university to close the aging building in the autumn of 2023. The University announced in October 2025 that the college will reopen with a new academic model.

ALL SOULS’ DAY sometimes called a commemoration of the dear departed. This is a day in the Church’s year when we remember our departed loved ones in a special service. There is a chance to hear the name of your beloved person, family or friend, read out and remembered. You would also have the opportunity to light a candle in their memory. All are welcome to this peaceful, gentle time. It doesn’t matter how long you have been bereaved or whether you attend church. This is at All Saints’ Church, Church Lane, Herstmonceux on Sunday 26 October at 3.30pm. Please note, this service is not connected to Remembrance-tide. This will be commemorated as usual in November.

FOOD, HALLOWEEN, GAMES AND CRAFTS will be on offer at the Halloween Party taking place at the Friends’ Meeting House, West End, for primary school-age children on Friday 31 October from 5 to 6.30pm. There is no charge but donations are invited. Booking is appreciated, otherwise just turn up. Contact Pam on 07801 374831 or [email protected].

THE COMMUNITY COFFEE STOP takes place at Herstmonceux Village Hall on Monday 27 October from 10am to 12 noon. Arrange to meet friends, make new friends enjoy the company of others around you. Please pop in, everyone is welcome coffee or tea and a biscuit is only £1 and there is cake and cheese scones to buy.

NATIONAL GARDENS SCHEME County Organiser, Irene Eltringham-Willson offers a huge thank you to all the visitors, helpers and garden owners in the Herstmonceux area who have supported the National Garden Scheme this year. The NGS are the single major funder of Marie Curie and Macmillan, as well as giving substantial sums to Hospice UK, Carers Trust, Queens Institute of Community Nursing and Parkinson`s UK. The Herstmonceux Parish Trail had a delightful sunny day and raised the wonderful sum of £1300. Irene was thrilled with the 238 visitors who came to Butlers Farmhouse in August, and over the course of the season raised £2600. Family Support Work, a Sussex based charity did the refreshments and they generated £972 from tea and cake sales. Herstmonceux Castle who first opened in 1927, the inaugural year of the NGS are still opening for these nursing charities and have donated £1008 from their day on 23 July. A terrific amount of money for all these deserving causes with thanks to all involved.

WINDMILL HILL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY were fortunate to have wonderful weather for their coach trip to RHS garden Wisley in September. As an affiliated society WHHS is entitled to one free entry per year for members, so they were able to keep the cost to a minimum. It was great to be joined by members of Bodle Street Green Gardening Club, also affiliated to the Royal Horticultural Society. Although late in the season, Wisley was still looking great. Amongst the variety of different areas to see, many members spent a long time in the fascinating World Food garden. The Society was looking forward to a visit to Zophian Plants in Ninfield in October when owner Toby Shuall would be preparing his plants for the Great Dixter Autumn Plant Fair showing his progress in planting in sand. Next month they will be enjoying their annual dinner at the Kings Head in Lower Horsebridge.