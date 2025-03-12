Herstmonceux Castle Estate to open year-round from 1st April 2025

Historic estate responds to popular demand with an extended opening schedule, offering new experiences for visitors in every season. Herstmonceux Castle Estate, a cherished historical and educational landmark in the UK, traditionally closed for the winter season, is pleased to announce that it will welcome visitors year-round starting April 1st, 2025. This decision comes in response to popular demand from visitors who wish to explore the Estate’s stunning grounds, rich history, and unique offerings throughout the year.

“We are thrilled to announce that Herstmonceux Castle Estate will be open year-round from April 2025. This is a direct response to the incredible feedback we’ve received from our visitors, who have told us they want more opportunities to explore the estate in every season. We’re excited to welcome even more people to experience the magic of Herstmonceux while continuing to protect and preserve this special place for future generations.” Dean Pascall, Director of the Herstmonceux Castle Estate.

Day tickets or annual memberships are now available online or in person from 1 April. Tickets or a valid membership are required to access the grounds, gardens, and castle. They can be bought online from the Estate’s website and will be available to visitors in person when the Estate opens.

The licensed cafe now has additional seating and will be open to the public, members, and ticket holders from 1 April 2025. In June 2025, a new plants and produce shop will also open to the public.

Spring is coming - Herstmonceux Castle Estate

Nestled in the heart of the East Sussex countryside, Herstmonceux Castle Estate has long been a beloved destination for families, history enthusiasts, and nature lovers. Previously closing for the winter season, the estate now welcomes visitors year-round, apart from two weeks at Christmas, providing new opportunities to experience its beauty in every season—from the vibrant blooms of spring and summer to the golden hues of autumn and the serene frosts of winter.

A Year of New Experiences

The extended opening schedule will allow the estate to introduce new activities and events tailored to each season. A beekeeping for beginners course starts in April, and an outdoor theatre production, The Most Perilous Comedie of Elizabeth, I from The Three Inch Fools, in August, are just a few of the events on offer.

In addition to seasonal highlights, the estate’s popular attractions – including guided tours of the castle, visits to the ornamental gardens, walks around the diverse landscapes and visits to the science centre – offer something for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Herstmonceux Castle Estate

A Commitment to Accessibility and Sustainability

The decision to open year-round reflects Herstmonceux Castle Estate’s commitment to making its heritage and natural beauty accessible while supporting sustainable tourism.Plan Your VisitFrom 1 April 2025, Herstmonceux Castle Estate will be open daily from 10 am to 5 pm (last admission is 3 pm). In the summer, from July to September, the grounds will remain open until 7 pm (last admission is 5 pm). Please check the website and follow us on Facebook or Instagram for updates.

Tickets for seasonal events and activities will be available to book online. For more information, visit herstmonceux-castle.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.