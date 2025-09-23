Herstmonceux Castle Estate’s historic water lily collection receives national acclaim

Herstmonceux Castle Estate is delighted to announce that its prized collection of water lilies has been awarded the status of a National Plant Collection in the ‘Historical’ category by the Plant Collections Committee of Plant Heritage, the UK’s leading garden plant conservation charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious designation recognises the unique historical significance and importance of the collection, which has been a beloved feature of the estate for decades. The award honours the vision of the late Ken Warner, and the support of his wife Madelaine, whose dedication laid the foundation for this living legacy.

“My father, Ken, dedicated his life to these water lilies – they were his passion project. To see his collection, born from his countless trips to France and nurtured here at Herstmonceux, receive this national recognition is incredibly moving,” says Graham Warner, Ken’s son. “Applying for this status was about securing his legacy and ensuring these historic plants are preserved and celebrated for years to come. I know he would have been immensely proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Warner’s connection with Herstmonceux began in the 1940s, when, as a child, he played on the grounds of what was then a rather derelict Castle. His passion for aquatic plants blossomed in the 1970s as he developed his aquatic plants wholesale business. This led to a fateful meeting with another water lily aficionado, Ray Davies. After running a successful water gardens business in Nantwich for several years, Davies became the owner of the famed Latour-Marliac estate in France, the very nursery that, in the 19th century, had revolutionised the world of water lilies.

The ponds outside the Observatory Science Centre - one of the four locations on the Herstmonceux Castle Estate where the lilies can be found

It was the founder of the Latour-Marliac nursery, Bory Latour-Marliac, who first successfully hybridised hardy water lilies, introducing stunning reds and peach colours to a world that had previously known only white and yellow varieties. His creations caused a sensation at the 1889 Paris Exhibition. They famously captured the imagination of artist Claude Monet, who purchased them for his garden at Giverny, where they became immortalised in his paintings.

In the late 1980s, Warner brought many of these historic Latour-Marliac varieties back to the UK. With the support of the estate manager, Keith Newman, he identified Herstmonceux Castle Estate as the perfect home for the collection. The lilies were established in ponds across the estate, from the formal gardens and the moat to the folly and the ponds at the Observatory Science Centre, creating a stunning summer spectacle.

The collection’s significance was internationally recognised in 1994 when the International Water Lily Society held its symposium at the Castle, welcoming experts and enthusiasts from across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new status as a National Plant Collection is a fitting honour for Warner’s work and secures the future of this important historical collection.

The late Ken Warner, founder of the water lilies collection, tends to the lilies in one of the estate's ponds.

“It’s a real honour to receive this status,” says Carl Welch, the Estate’s Head of Gardens and Grounds. “It confirms the national importance of these plants we look after and provides a fantastic platform for us to enhance the collection further, making it an even more prominent and educational feature for all our visitors to enjoy.”