Herstmonceux & Wartling Village News

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB end of the season is just around the corner, completion of games and competitions are reaching a climax.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its “American” Tournaments are now finished with wins for the Steve Taylor and Julie Cottingham teams. President Derek Southouse was there at the finals and BBQ to present both teams with Cups and prizes.The various rounds of the internal competitions are also coming to a close, culminating to their Finals Day on 31 August, a highlight in the Club calendar.

The League team continues “to do battle” and still lies midway in the Horam League, with home games against Hailsham, Hellingly and Deanlands still to play and they hope for a higher place. Congratulations, goes to Club Captains, Simon Wicks, Mike and Julie Cottingham and Jo Gregory for coming second out of 20 teams in the Buxted Bowls Tournament, narrowly missing out to Wadhurst in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, a big thank you to Geo’s Coffee House in Herstmonceux for agreeing to sponsor the Ladies Singles Tournament and kindly donating a magnificent Trophy and prizes to the winners. Come and join us for a Quiz Night on October 10 at Herstmonceux Village Hall. Enquiries to Richard Thomas 07813 676577.

Irene Eltringham-Willson presents Lesley Morgan with the RHS Banksian medal

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 10am Holy Communion. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: No Service. Herstmonceux Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am, Please note, there is no Community Breakfast this month. However, they will be meeting for the family service at 10.45am at the church. Everyone welcome. Quakers: Worship and Reflection, Friends Meeting House, 10.45.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP are meeting on Tuesday, August 19 at 6.30pm at Horsebridge Recreation Ground for a three-mile walk in Horsebridge and Caldicotts Wood. Please register with Lita on 01323 843984 or 07561 493111 if you would like to go along. Last week the group enjoyed a circular walk, Walk Leader Lita Allistone reports: Wadhurst to Bewl Water passes centuries-old oak trees and oast houses.

The typical High Weald landscape features ancient woods and sunken lanes. We parked at the Greyhound pub car park, then crossed the road and along the narrow Church Street, then through the churchyard. Signposts guide us through Little Pell Farm then onto the track leading down to Bewl Water. The route around the reservoir is very popular with cyclists at the weekend with pathways wide enough to accommodate both walkers and cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The water level is very much lower than we remember from years ago when we last did this walk, but the extra expanse of bank provides meadow land filled with wildflowers and butterflies. We rest on the seat by the water taking in the views around the reservoir, before picking up the Bewl Water Route and the climb up a stony path. Throughout the route the tall spire of Wadhurst church can be seen in the distance.

Herstmonceux Bowls Club American winners

Soon we are venturing along a sunken track with an abundance of fungi among the tree roots and long forgotten fallen trees. Along this section there are big old oaks, old iron railings and stone steps, an iron kissing gate with a weight attached which was a mallet head (also iron) in a former life. We make our way across a field, through 2 woods, then onto the B2099 road back to the Greyhound car park, all a little tired but still marvelling about the magnificent views.

TEA AND CAKE AFTERNOON was a great success. Organiser and host, Trudy Gower would like to thank everyone who came along very much for your generosity to the Brain Tumour Charity. The event raised just over £2065 and monies are still coming in. “Thanks must be given to the businesses in the village Zara Beauty, Geo’s Coffee House, The Bull Public House, The Harriers Inn, Robins Agriculture, Rob Surridge at Flowers Green Plants, Heathfield Show and all other people that donated amazing prizes, Thank you to sally and her band for amazing entertainment, to all the people that made and donated the delicious cakes, to all the helpers on the day, my daughters, my granddaughters, friends, especially Sue, Chris and Karena. A Big Thanks to my long suffering husband without him my mad ideas wouldn’t be possible and thanks also to the ones I have forgotten.”

GET READY TO CLIMB this summer at Herstmonceux Castle Estate. There is a new thrilling mobile climbing wall coming which will be available to members and ticket holders. Sessions cost £5 per 10-minute session. The climbing sessions will be available Thursdays to Sundays throughout August until last session on 31st from 10.30 to 4pm. For more information visit the Herstmonceux Castle website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NATURE MAKERS are invited along to Herstmonceux Castle if aged between four and 10 years. They can join Zoe, an experienced primary school teacher who will be running Nature Maker sessions for children during the summer holidays.

“I am very excited to be part of Nature Makers with its unique combination of nature learning with arts, crafts and mindfulness. Nature inspires amazing creativeness, which gives children a real interest in their surroundings and makes them more environmentally aware. Whether it is puddle jumping, making clay bugs, leaf rubbings or painting with blackberries – it is also really fun so I look forward to seeing you.”

The sessions will be hands-on, eco-friendly, and will include activities such as making “nature wands,” “nature crowns,” clay mosaics, and seed planting.

The children can take home everything that they make and all materials will be supplied. The activities are primarily aimed at children aged 4 to 10 years old, with some flexibility, as long as parents can be present and support their children. The sessions will take place on the following dates: August 13, August 27 at 11am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 1.30pm. Prices will be set at £6 per child. There are 12 places for each session. Tickets can be booked at https://herstmonceux-castle.com/events/. Parents and carers to remain with their children for the duration of the session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINDMILL HILL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY held its annual Show on Saturday, August 2 continuing a tradition started in 1884. There were more than 300 entries, with vegetables being particularly good despite the challenging weather this year. The cups and trophies were presented by Irene Eltringham Willson, East Sussex organiser for NGS. The children’s section showed an increase in entries with age range 2 to 16 and the floral entries made a stunning display. The Hampshire and Hurrey families entered a significant number of entries, thank you. Lynda Knight won a number of cups and, the RHS Banksian medal for the most overall points in vegetables and flowers went to Lesley Morgan.

DIG FOR VICTORY Flower Show and Fete was great success. The Cowbeech Bonfire Society Charitable Trust would like to thank everyone who came along. The event raised over £6k to help support local good causes. Huge thanks are offered to the Cowbeech Posse for your support getting everything together and built showing an amazing community spirit.

VITALITY VILLAGES COFFEE MORNING will be held on Wednesday, August 20 in the Friends Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux from 10am to 12 noon. All welcome to go along for a cup of tea or coffee with homemade cakes or biscuits with a fun quiz and a chance to meet friends old and new for a chat.