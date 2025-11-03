Herstmonceux & Wartling Village News

Community Matters

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 10.50am Remembrance Sunday Service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 8am Holy Communion. Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am. The Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) meet at 10.45 each Sunday. Join us for a quiet hour of worship and reflection at the Friends’ Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux BN27 4NR.

THE ADAMS FAMILY is a new musical comedy directed by Chris and Linda Thompson and performed by Herstmonceux Amateur Theatre Society from November 4 to 8 at Herstmonceux Village Hall nightly at 7.30pm and with matinee at 2.30 on Saturday. Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/hats-uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HERSTMONCEUX CASTLE ESTATE VOLUNTEERS are sought after. If you have some spare time, would you like to meet with like-minded people or just escape into the peaceful gardens of Herstmonceux Castle, there are volunteer gardening opportunities every Wednesday and Friday morning. Whether you are an individual or a company seeking meaningful corporate volunteering, get in touch.

Volunteers help maintain the stunning gardens while enjoying the peaceful surroundings of this historic site. No prior experience is necessary, just enthusiasm and a love for the outdoors. To apply, email [email protected] or visit their website for more details and you can be part of something beautiful and make a difference in the heart of the castle grounds.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH ON have been for Sunday, November 30. Traditionally tree lights are switched on at 5pm. This is the annual event that brings the community together to switch on the Christmas tree lights at Denefield, the Service Centre (outside Jenny Hooks), the tree lights down at the Merrie Harriers in Cowbeech, and Posey Green in Windmill Hill.

Trees are being arranged and installation and lights being sorted by Cllrs Emma Goodsell and Ian Stewart who usually lead on this and the Parish Council thanks as always, Jenny Hook who allows the service centre tree lights to be plugged into her electricity source. The theme and diary of events are to be confirmed and if you have any ideas get in touch with the Clare Harrison at the Parish Council Office or call 07766 721860.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHRISTMAS WREATHMAKING WORKSHOPS at Lime Cross Nursery can be booked at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule/ac02844b/ for events on November 29 and 30 and then 6 and 7 December. Join Vicky for a fabulous wreath making workshop using a selection of sustainable and unique foliage from the conifer pinetum, as well as a superb range of traditional contemporary materials to create your dream wreath. The afternoon finishes with a glass of Secret Vineyard wine and a mince pie. Tea and coffee available throughout.